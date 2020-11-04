Thursday, November 5, 2020
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles 1928 Sunbeam Model 90 at Bonhams Motorcycle Winter Sale Auction

1928 Sunbeam Model 90 at Bonhams Motorcycle Winter Sale Auction

The National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull, England, between Birmingham and Coventry, is selling some of its Reserve Collection at the Bonhams Motorcycle Winter Sale. The auction, held on December 5 and 6 at Bicester Heritage, 90 minutes northwest of London, includes a coveted 1928 Sunbeam Model 90.

Displacing 498cc, the 1928 Sunbeam Model 90 was a formidable racing machine. This motorcycle, though not of a particular pedigree, was produced the same year the Sunbeam factory riders won the Manufacturer’s Team Prize at the Isle of Man TT.

1928 Sunbeam Model 90

Known as the Bullnose, the Model 90 had many of the factory racers’ features. The overhead-valve motor has dry-sump oiling, and the rider uses a pump with a handlebar control to add additional oil, as need. We like the Bink three-jet carburetor, dual unmuffled exhaust pipes, front suspension, steering damper, sprung seat, right-hand shift lever, and kneepads on the 2.5-gallon fuel tank.

“We are pleased to be offering enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to acquire motorcycles from our Reserve Collection,” The National Motorcycle Museum Director James Hewing said, “with those that have been restored in our own workshop having a solid silver plaque fitted to them confirming the provenance.”

Sunbeam motorcycles were manufactured from 1912 to 1956, with scooter production lasting until 1964. Sunbeam experienced many ownership changes, with Imperial Chemical Industries owning the brand when the Model 90 was produced. Associated Motorcycles bought the Sunbeam name in 1937, and sold it to BSA six years later. From 1946 to 1956, three BMW-inspired Sunbeam models were manufactured at BSA’s Redditch, Worcestershire facility.

1928 Sunbeam Model 90

“We are delighted to have been entrusted with this premium patriotic collection from such a prestigious name in the motorcycle world,” noted International Department Director for Bonhams Collectors’ Motorcycles Ben Walker. The Bonhams Motorcycle Winter Sale is a rescheduling of the postponed Autumn Sale.

Selling for £105 new, this 1928 Sunbeam Model 90 is expected to fetch at least £22,000 on the Bonhams auction block.

 

Previous article2021 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S, V4 Sport First Look: 19 Fast Facts
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S, V4 Sport First Look: 19 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
The most anticipated motorcycle in Ducati's 2021 lineup, the Multistrada V4, was unveiled Wednesday during an online video hosted by Ducati Motor Holding CEO...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pando Moto KarlDo Kev 01 Jean Review: 3 Checks of Approval

Ron Lieback -
0
When purchasing riding jeans, most motorcycle riders crave three essentials: comfortable fit, maximum protection, and good styling. The problem? Most riding jeans typically fit into...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha MT-07 First Look (9 Fast Facts: Many Updates)

Don Williams -
0
Fresh off news of an updated MT-09, we see that the Yamaha MT-07 is also refreshed for 2021. The major changes are to the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Vertigo Jaime Busto Replica First Look (10 Fast Facts + 33 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Vertigo is celebrating the overall podium finish of Jaime Busto in the 2020 Trial World Championship by creating an eponymously named replica in his...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team Debuts

Don Williams -
0
Troy Lee Designs is switching to GasGas for 2021, has two new riders, and is entering the 450 frays in Supercross and National Motocross...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena 10S Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication System Review

Neil Wyenn -
0
Motorcycle Bluetooth communication is an indispensable part of my riding gear. It wasn’t always like that. Sixteen years ago, I would write my route...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

1928 Sunbeam Model 90 at Bonhams Motorcycle Winter Sale Auction

Don Williams -
0
The National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull, England, between Birmingham and Coventry, is selling some of its Reserve Collection at the Bonhams Motorcycle Winter Sale....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S, V4 Sport First Look: 19 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
The most anticipated motorcycle in Ducati's 2021 lineup, the Multistrada V4, was unveiled Wednesday during an online video hosted by Ducati Motor Holding CEO...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Pando Moto KarlDo Kev 01 Jean Review: 3 Checks of Approval

Ron Lieback -
0
When purchasing riding jeans, most motorcycle riders crave three essentials: comfortable fit, maximum protection, and good styling. The problem? Most riding jeans typically fit into...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha MT-07 First Look (9 Fast Facts: Many Updates)

Don Williams -
0
Fresh off news of an updated MT-09, we see that the Yamaha MT-07 is also refreshed for 2021. The major changes are to the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Vertigo Jaime Busto Replica First Look (10 Fast Facts + 33 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Vertigo is celebrating the overall podium finish of Jaime Busto in the 2020 Trial World Championship by creating an eponymously named replica in his...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team Debuts

Don Williams -
0
Troy Lee Designs is switching to GasGas for 2021, has two new riders, and is entering the 450 frays in Supercross and National Motocross...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling