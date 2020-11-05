2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series Schedule: 12 Rounds at 6 Venues

Arenacross is back for 2021 with a 12-round schedule that takes in six venues across five states. The first ten rounds will be held on five consecutive weekends taking the riders from Mississippi State University to the Reno Livestock Events Center. The Arenacross riders then get a month off before wrapping up the season with two rounds at the Amarillo National Center in Texas.

New venues this year include Mississippi State University and Levelland Event Center.

“After many conversations and careful consideration, the Kicker Arenacross team is really excited about the upcoming series we have lined up,” said President and Founder of Cycle City Promotions Tod Hammock. “We are thrilled to get back to racing in 2021 and plan to do so in as safe a manner as possible for everyone involved.”

Kyle Peters took the Arenacross title in 2020 in the premier 450 Pro Sport Class, as the full season ended just before government responses to the virus pandemic disrupted motorsports. As expected for 2021, various protocols will be followed to meet federal, state, and local requirements. According to an Arenacross spokesman, there will be network television coverage of the series, though the outlet, dates, and times of broadcasts are yet to be determined.

Arenacross has over 20 classes of racing, from 4-to-6-year-olds competing on 51cc or smaller motorcycles to Women to Vet (40 years +).

2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series Schedule

Jan. 8 + 9: Mississippi State University, Starkville, MI

Jan. 15 + 16: Levelland Event Center, Lubbock, TX

Jan. 23 + 24: Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, OK

Jan. 29 + 30: National Western Complex, Denver, CO

Feb. 5 + 6: Reno Livestock Events Center, Reno, NV

March 5 + 6: Amarillo National Center, Amarillo, TX

2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Championship Series Final Standings