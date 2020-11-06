2020 Endurocross Television Schedule: 6 Rounds on Fox Sports 1

The 2020 AMA EnduroCross Racing Series is done and dusted, but if you haven’t seen the results, we aren’t going to spoil it. Instead, we will point you to the Fox Sports 1 (FS1) television coverage in the coming weeks of the six-race series at Glen Helen Raceway.

Each pair of rounds are shown in succession to make watching easy. The first showing is for Rounds 1 and 2, with the airing on Saturday, November 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Eastern Time. The following Saturday is Rounds 3 and 4, on Saturday, November 14, in the same 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. time slot in the Eastern Time Zone.

You have to wait until Sunday, November 22, for Round 5 and the finale. They will be shown from 10 a.m. to noon, ET.

Top riders to watch for are two previous EnduroCross champions—FactoryOne Sherco’s Cody Webb and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Colton Haaker. Looking for his first EnduroCross title is FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for the reigning two-time Junior Class champion—Ultimate Motorcycling Editor At Large Ty Cullins on a factory TM.

Each round consists of three motos, with the results of the three moto finishes determining each rider’s final overall position and the number of points awarded. Initially, the first four rounds were planned for Glen Helen Raceway, and the last two rounds for Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. However, government restrictions on indoor racing were set in after the season was set, replacing the two Idaho rounds with two more Glen Helen Raceway events.

Photography by Jack Jaxson

2020 EnduroCross Television Schedule on Fox Sports 1

Round 1

Saturday, November 7 at 8 a.m. ET

Round 2

Saturday, November 7 at 9 a.m. ET

Round 3

Saturday, November 14 at 8 a.m. ET

Round 4

Saturday, November 14 at 9 a.m. ET

Round 5

Sunday, November 22 at 10 a.m. ET

Round 6

Sunday, November 22 at 11 a.m. ET