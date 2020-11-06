2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour: First Look From Europe

There’s a new variant of the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 in town—if your town is in Europe. The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour is designed for those ready for serious long-distance adventure-touring and needing plenty of storage capacity.
The 2021 1050XT Tour starts with all the standard 1050XT equipment and adds panniers and a top box—all aluminum. The storage capacity of the three-piece set is 112 liters. According to Suzuki GB, the price of the 1050XT Tour is £370 less than if you bought the 1050XT and added the panniers, top box, locks, and mounts separately.
We always like getting a look at European spec sheets, which often quote horsepower and torque figures, even if they aren’t necessarily exactly the same as their American counterparts. However, it would have been nice to get a curb weight with the panniers and top box.
Available in three colors, we’re hoping to see the 2021 V-Strom 1050XT Tour in the United States sooner rather than later. We tested the Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT earlier this year.
2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 90-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 1037cc
- Bore x stroke: 100 x 66mm
- Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 8500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 74 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 49mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions
- Final drive: RK 525 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted 43mm KYB fork; 6.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 6.3 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rims
- Tires: Bridgestone Battleax Adventure A41
- Front tire: 110/80 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Tokico calipers
- Rear brake: Disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard, IMU-supported
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.2 inches
- Rake: 25.3 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 33.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 6.3 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg
- Curb weight: 545 pounds (sans top box and panniers)
COLORS
- Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange
- Champion Yellow No. 2
- Glass Sparkle Black
2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour Price: £12,799 MSRP
2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour Photo Gallery