2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour: First Look From Europe

There’s a new variant of the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 in town—if your town is in Europe. The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour is designed for those ready for serious long-distance adventure-touring and needing plenty of storage capacity.

The 2021 1050XT Tour starts with all the standard 1050XT equipment and adds panniers and a top box—all aluminum. The storage capacity of the three-piece set is 112 liters. According to Suzuki GB, the price of the 1050XT Tour is £370 less than if you bought the 1050XT and added the panniers, top box, locks, and mounts separately.

We always like getting a look at European spec sheets, which often quote horsepower and torque figures, even if they aren’t necessarily exactly the same as their American counterparts. However, it would have been nice to get a curb weight with the panniers and top box.

Available in three colors, we’re hoping to see the 2021 V-Strom 1050XT Tour in the United States sooner rather than later. We tested the Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT earlier this year.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree V-twin

Displacement: 1037cc

Bore x stroke: 100 x 66mm

Maximum power: 106 horsepower @ 8500 rpm

Maximum torque: 74 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 49mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Web multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions

Final drive: RK 525 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted 43mm KYB fork; 6.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 6.3 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rims

Tires: Bridgestone Battleax Adventure A41

Front tire: 110/80 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Tokico calipers

Rear brake: Disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard, IMU-supported

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.2 inches

Rake: 25.3 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 33.5 inches

Ground clearance: 6.3 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 58 mpg

Curb weight: 545 pounds (sans top box and panniers)

COLORS

Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange

Champion Yellow No. 2

Glass Sparkle Black

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour Price: £12,799 MSRP

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Tour Photo Gallery