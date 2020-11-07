2021 Honda CB650R First Look (10 Fast Facts, Specs, and Photos)

While the 2021 Honda CB650R isn’t an all-new motorcycle, there are quite a few upgrades over last year’s edition. Let’s take a look at what Honda has done to its mid-size inline-4 naked upright sportbike.
- The fully adjustable Showa 41mm inverted fork is new. Replacing a non-adjustable Showa fork is a 41mm Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston unit. That means compression and rebound damping are now adjustable, along with spring-preload. Further, Honda tells us that the Showa SFF-BP is lighter than the fork it replaces, and more rigid.
- Honda made many changes to the motor, with a focus on emissions reduction. Here is a list of what has been changed, though we don’t have details on all of the specific changes:
- Remapped ECU
- New cam lobes
- Revised intake timing
- New exhaust pipe
- New catalyzer
- New muffler with 0.1-inch larger tailpipe bore
- A crank angle sensor has been added
- The motor remains a high-revver’s dream. Peak torque doesn’t hit until 8500 rpm, with Honda optimizing power in the 10k to 12k rpm range.
- A new handlebar gives the 2021 Honda CB650R new ergonomics. The angle of the handlebar is moved up three degrees. According to Honda, this will improve low-speed steering.
- The Neo Sports Café styling theme gets refined. The rear fender is cleaned up, and the new side covers are smaller.
- The LCD dash is upgraded to improve readability. It remains based on the premium CB1000R unit, with data focusing on satisfying the sporting rider.
- New reflectors are used inside the CB1000R-based round LED headlight.
- To make sure you don’t arrive at your destination with a dead phone battery, an under-seat USB charging socket is standard.
- The only color the new CB650R is available in is Matte Black Metallic. If you liked last year’s Chromosphere Red, it’s gone—sorry.
- The price of the 2021 Honda CB650R ABS is unchanged. The MSRP remains fixed at $9199.
2021 Honda CB650R ABS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 649cc
- Bore x stroke: 67mm x 46mm
- Compression ratio: 11.6:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar steel
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 4.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.0 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Tires: Metzeler Roadtec 01
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57 inches
- Rake: 25.3 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 447 pounds
- Color: Matte Black Metallic
2021 Honda CB650R ABS Price: $9199 MSRP