Saturday, November 7, 2020
2021 Honda CB650R First Look (10 Fast Facts, Specs, and Photos)

While the 2021 Honda CB650R isn’t an all-new motorcycle, there are quite a few upgrades over last year’s edition. Let’s take a look at what Honda has done to its mid-size inline-4 naked upright sportbike.

  1. The fully adjustable Showa 41mm inverted fork is new. Replacing a non-adjustable Showa fork is a 41mm Showa Separate Function Front Fork Big Piston unit. That means compression and rebound damping are now adjustable, along with spring-preload. Further, Honda tells us that the Showa SFF-BP is lighter than the fork it replaces, and more rigid.

    2021 Honda CB650R First Look - Price

  2. Honda made many changes to the motor, with a focus on emissions reduction. Here is a list of what has been changed, though we don’t have details on all of the specific changes:
  • Remapped ECU
  • New cam lobes
  • Revised intake timing
  • New exhaust pipe
  • New catalyzer
  • New muffler with 0.1-inch larger tailpipe bore
  • A crank angle sensor has been added
  1. The motor remains a high-revver’s dream. Peak torque doesn’t hit until 8500 rpm, with Honda optimizing power in the 10k to 12k rpm range.
  1. A new handlebar gives the 2021 Honda CB650R new ergonomics. The angle of the handlebar is moved up three degrees. According to Honda, this will improve low-speed steering.
  1. The Neo Sports Café styling theme gets refined. The rear fender is cleaned up, and the new side covers are smaller.
  1. The LCD dash is upgraded to improve readability. It remains based on the premium CB1000R unit, with data focusing on satisfying the sporting rider.

2021 Honda CB650R First Look - MSRP and Specs

  1. New reflectors are used inside the CB1000R-based round LED headlight.
  1. To make sure you don’t arrive at your destination with a dead phone battery, an under-seat USB charging socket is standard. 
  1. The only color the new CB650R is available in is Matte Black Metallic. If you liked last year’s Chromosphere Red, it’s gone—sorry.
  1. The price of the 2021 Honda CB650R ABS is unchanged. The MSRP remains fixed at $9199.

2021 Honda CB650R ABS Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 649cc
  • Bore x stroke: 67mm x 46mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.6:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 16 valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle bodies
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Web multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper functions
  • Final drive: 525 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin-spar steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 4.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 5.0 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Tires: Metzeler Roadtec 01
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Nissin calipers
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57 inches
  • Rake: 25.3 degrees
  • Trail: 4.0 inches
  • Seat height: 31.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons
  • Curb weight: 447 pounds
  • Color: Matte Black Metallic

2021 Honda CB650R ABS Price: $9199 MSRP

Don Williams
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

