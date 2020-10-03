2021 BMW R 1250 GS and GS Adventure First Looks (10 Fast Facts)

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure are the recipients of some upgrades this year. A few are on the stock models, with the rest being a widening of available options for the iconic ADV motorcycles. Let’s jump right in and get a look at what’s new for these two open-class adventure motorcycles
BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro is now standard on both flavors of the R 1250 GS. Using a new six-axis IMU, the ABS is more sophisticated than ever. Additionally, the Integral ABS Pro has linked braking for the hand brake lever, which actuates both the front and rear braking systems. The brake pedal remains rear-brake only. Depending on the riding mode selected, the ABS action is optimized for either street or dirt.
2. The base R 1250 GS models now have traction control as standard. Like the ABS, the traction control benefits from the new six-axis IMU.3. For the thrifty, there is a new Eco riding mode. The Eco mode encourages fuel-efficient riding.4. The six-axis IMU is also enhancing the optional updated semi-active electronic suspension.5. In addition to electronic suspension, there is also a Rallye suspension option for the highest off-pavement performance.6. Cornering-aware LED headlights are now available as an option.7. Available as an option, Hills Start Control Pro is now optimized for off-road performance when in Enduro or Enduro Pro riding modes.8. The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure have multiple optional packages:
Dynamics package: Electronic suspension; quickshifter; Pro riding mode
Touring package: Preparation for navigation system; electronic adaptive cruise control; case holders for aluminum cases
Enduro package: Only available for the standard model, it has handlebar risers, sport suspension, off-road tires, and engine protection bars.
Opt. 719 Milled Parts package with Classic, Storm, or Shadow finishes: cylinder head covers, ignition coil cover, oil filler plug, front engine-housing cover
Opt. 719 Milled Parts package with Classic II, Storm II, or Shadow II finishes: Adjustable hand levers, foot controls, footrests, expansion tank lid, machined mirrors
9. The number of options is virtually endless. Be prepared to spend serious time poring over the catalog.10. The standard 2021 BMW R 1250 GS’s base price comes in at $17,995, with the Adventure starting at $20,345.2021 BMW R 1250 GS Specs ENGINE