2021 BMW R 1250 GS and GS Adventure First Looks (10 Fast Facts)

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro is now standard on both flavors of the R 1250 GS. Using a new six-axis IMU, the ABS is more sophisticated than ever. Additionally, the Integral ABS Pro has linked braking for the hand brake lever, which actuates both the front and rear braking systems. The brake pedal remains rear-brake only. Depending on the riding mode selected, the ABS action is optimized for either street or dirt.

Dynamics package: Electronic suspension; quickshifter; Pro riding mode

Touring package: Preparation for navigation system; electronic adaptive cruise control; case holders for aluminum cases

Comfort package: Keyless Ride; chrome-plated exhaust; heated grips

Light package: Adaptive headlights; DRLs; supplemental LED headlights; multi-functional indicator lights

Enduro package: Only available for the standard model, it has handlebar risers, sport suspension, off-road tires, and engine protection bars.

Opt. 719 Milled Parts package with Classic, Storm, or Shadow finishes: cylinder head covers, ignition coil cover, oil filler plug, front engine-housing cover

Opt. 719 Milled Parts package with Classic II, Storm II, or Shadow II finishes: Adjustable hand levers, foot controls, footrests, expansion tank lid, machined mirrors

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 7.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 7.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 25.7 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 33.5 and 34.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 549 pounds

Light White

Blackstorm Metallic/Black/Agate Grey

Rallye (Light White Solid/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red Solid)

40 Years GS

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches

Wheels: Wire-cross-spoke

Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

Wheelbase: 59.2 inches

Rake: 24.9 degrees

Trail: 3.8 inches

Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg

Curb weight: 590 pounds

Ice Grey

Blackstorm Metallic/Black/Agate Grey

Rallye (Light White Solid/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red Solid)

40 Years GS

2021 BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure Photo Gallery

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure are the recipients of some upgrades this year. A few are on the stock models, with the rest being a widening of available options for the iconic ADV motorcycles. Let’s jump right in and get a look at what’s new for these two open-class adventure motorcycles Like the ABS, the traction control benefits from the new six-axis IMU.The Eco mode encourages fuel-efficient riding. Be prepared to spend serious time poring over the catalog.