Dunlop Humble Heroes Project Underway: Win An H-D Roadster

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires is holding a contest as part of The Humble Heroes Project. It gives you the opportunity to nominate a First Responder or health care worker who has worked through the COVID-19 pandemic since March. The person nominated in the winning entry will receive a 2020 Harley-Davidson Sportster Roadster.
The nomination can be in the form of an essay of 500 words or less, or a video five minutes in length. If you make a video, you have to post it to Facebook or Instagram with the tags #dunlophumbleheroes #ridedunop @ridedunlop.Winning content will include the nominee’s name, field of service, and information on what the nominee did that qualifies as “admirable or heroic deeds” during the pandemic. ,
The entries will be judged on three criteria:
- Measurable contributions of the nominee (50 percent)
- Originality and creativity of the entry (25 percent)
- How well the entry expresses The Humble Heroes Project theme (25 percent)
“Nobody has seen a crisis with the global effects of COVID-19 before, and hopefully nobody ever will again,” said Mike Buckley, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. “Hard to imagine how much worse this could have been without the health care heroes and first responders on the front lines every day and night. The Humble Heroes Project is our way of giving a little back and saying thanks for all you have done.”
Although Harley-Davidson Motor Company is not part of The Dunlop Humble Heroes Project, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was a natural choice as the prize. Dunlop has been supplying tires for Harley-Davidsons for over 35 years, with over 10 million tires mounted to showroom floor H-Ds, including the Roadster.There are plenty of legal details that you need to know concerning the entries, so make sure you go to The Dunlop Humble Heroes Project website
. The deadline for entries is November 15 at 11:59 p.m in the Eastern time zone.