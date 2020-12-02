2021 Ducati Monster Lineup First Look: 4 Models; 2 All-New

There’s a big shakeup in the Ducati Monster lineup for 2021. Say goodbye to the 797, 821, and 821 Stealth. Those three models are replaced by the all-new 2021 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus (covered in detail in a separate story). The Monster 1200 and 1200S return for 2021. Here’s what each model is about:

2021 Ducati Monster

This all-new model, featuring the 937cc Testastretta 11° L-twin, will be replacing the 797 and 821 Monsters. The iconic trellis frame is gone, replaced by the Front Frame minimalist design pioneered by the Panigale. Along with many other weight-saving tactics, this drops the 2021 Ducati Monster’s weight to 414 pounds at the curb—a staggering 40 pounds lighter than the 821, and 11 pounds lighter than the air-cooled 797. Horsepower is increased incrementally, with the big boost coming in the midrange torque. An up/down quickshifter is standard.

2021 Ducati Monster Plus

The Monster Plus is the same as the standard Monster, with a flyscreen and passenger seat cover added. We checked with Ducati—they prefer the word “Plus” to the mathematical sign, even though the + is used on the Ducati website.

2021 Ducati Monster 1200

Ducati has announced the return of the Monster 1200. There won’t be any changes. Revealingly, Ducati’s 2021 press info provides no photos of the standard Monster 1200—only of the ’20 1200 S. Regardless, the big 1198cc Testastretta 11° L-twin returns, cranking out 147 horsepower at 9250 rpm, and a muscular 91 ft-lbs of torque at 7750 rpm. The familiar trellis frame is there, with a KYB fork and Sachs shock pulling suspension duties.

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S

This upgraded version of the Monster 1200 has the same frame and motor. However, the S gets Öhlins suspension, larger 330mm front discs, higher-spec Brembo calipers in the front, and lighter wheels. Like all flavors of the Monster in 2021, the 1200 S uses Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. Here’s our test of the Ducati Monster 1200 S.

2021 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus Specs

ENGINE

Type: Testastretta 11° L-twin

Displacement: 937cc

Bore x stroke: 94 x 67.5mm

Maximum power: 111 horsepower @ 9250 rpm

Maximum torque: 69 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 53mm throttle bodies

Valvetrain: Four desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder

Transmission: 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter

Clutch: Assist-and-slipper, hydraulically actuated

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum Front Frame

Front suspension; travel: 43mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M4.32 4-piston calipers and axial pump

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.0 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 414 pounds

COLORS

Ducati Red

Dark Stealth (+$200)

Aviator Grey (+$200)

PRICES

2021 Ducati Monster Price: $11,895 MSRP

2021 Ducati Monster+ Price: $12,195 MSRP

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 (and 1200 S) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Testastretta 11° L-twin Displacement: 1198cc Bore x stroke: 106 x 67.9mm Maximum power: 147 horsepower @ 9250 rpm Maximum torque: 91 ft-lbs @ 7750 rpm Compression ratio: 13.0:1 Valvetrain: Four desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder Cooling: Liquid Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 56mm oval throttle bodies Exhaust: 2-1-2 w/ catalytic converter and two lambda probes Mufflers: Twin stainless steel mufflers w/ aluminum covers and end caps Transmission: 6-speed Clutch: Assist-and-slipper, hydraulically actuated Final drive: Chain



CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis frame

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches (1200 S: Fully adjustable Öhlins 48mm inverted fork)

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Sachs shock; 5.9 inches (1200 S: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Öhlins shock)

Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum (1200 S: Y-shaped 3-spoke aluminum)

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ Brembo M4.32 4-piston calipers and radial-pump master cylinder (1200 S: 330mm semi-floating discs w/ Brembo M50 4-piston calipers; radial-pump master cylinder)

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 23.3 degrees

Trail: 3.4 inches

Seat height: 31.3 or 32.3 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 470 pounds (1200 S: 465 pounds)

COLORS

Black on Black

Ducati Red (Monster 1200 only)

PRICES

2021 Ducati Monster 1200: $14,995 est.

2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S Price: $17,795 est.

2021 Ducati Monster Lineup Photo Gallery