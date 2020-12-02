2021 Ducati Monster Lineup First Look: 4 Models; 2 All-New

There’s a big shakeup in the Ducati Monster lineup for 2021. Say goodbye to the 797, 821, and 821 Stealth. Those three models are replaced by the all-new 2021 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus (covered in detail in a separate story). The Monster 1200 and 1200S return for 2021. Here’s what each model is about:
2021 Ducati Monster
This all-new model, featuring the 937cc Testastretta 11° L-twin, will be replacing the 797 and 821 Monsters. The iconic trellis frame is gone, replaced by the Front Frame minimalist design pioneered by the Panigale. Along with many other weight-saving tactics, this drops the 2021 Ducati Monster’s weight to 414 pounds at the curb—a staggering 40 pounds lighter than the 821, and 11 pounds lighter than the air-cooled 797. Horsepower is increased incrementally, with the big boost coming in the midrange torque. An up/down quickshifter is standard.
2021 Ducati Monster Plus
The Monster Plus is the same as the standard Monster, with a flyscreen and passenger seat cover added. We checked with Ducati—they prefer the word “Plus” to the mathematical sign, even though the + is used on the Ducati website.
2021 Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati has announced the return of the Monster 1200. There won’t be any changes. Revealingly, Ducati’s 2021 press info provides no photos of the standard Monster 1200—only of the ’20 1200 S. Regardless, the big 1198cc Testastretta 11° L-twin returns, cranking out 147 horsepower at 9250 rpm, and a muscular 91 ft-lbs of torque at 7750 rpm. The familiar trellis frame is there, with a KYB fork and Sachs shock pulling suspension duties.
2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S
This upgraded version of the Monster 1200 has the same frame and motor. However, the S gets Öhlins suspension, larger 330mm front discs, higher-spec Brembo calipers in the front, and lighter wheels. Like all flavors of the Monster in 2021, the 1200 S uses Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. Here’s our test of the Ducati Monster 1200 S.
2021 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Testastretta 11° L-twin
- Displacement: 937cc
- Bore x stroke: 94 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 111 horsepower @ 9250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 69 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.3:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 53mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: Four desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter
- Clutch: Assist-and-slipper, hydraulically actuated
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum Front Frame
- Front suspension; travel: 43mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo M4.32 4-piston calipers and axial pump
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.0 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 414 pounds
COLORS
- Ducati Red
- Dark Stealth (+$200)
- Aviator Grey (+$200)
PRICES
- 2021 Ducati Monster Price: $11,895 MSRP
- 2021 Ducati Monster+ Price: $12,195 MSRP
2021 Ducati Monster 1200 (and 1200 S) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Testastretta 11° L-twin
- Displacement: 1198cc
- Bore x stroke: 106 x 67.9mm
- Maximum power: 147 horsepower @ 9250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 91 ft-lbs @ 7750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1
- Valvetrain: Four desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder
- Cooling: Liquid
- Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 56mm oval throttle bodies
- Exhaust: 2-1-2 w/ catalytic converter and two lambda probes
- Mufflers: Twin stainless steel mufflers w/ aluminum covers and end caps
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Assist-and-slipper, hydraulically actuated
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis frame
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB 43mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches (1200 S: Fully adjustable Öhlins 48mm inverted fork)
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Sachs shock; 5.9 inches (1200 S: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Öhlins shock)
- Wheels: 10-spoke aluminum (1200 S: Y-shaped 3-spoke aluminum)
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ Brembo M4.32 4-piston calipers and radial-pump master cylinder (1200 S: 330mm semi-floating discs w/ Brembo M50 4-piston calipers; radial-pump master cylinder)
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 23.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.4 inches
- Seat height: 31.3 or 32.3 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 470 pounds (1200 S: 465 pounds)
COLORS
- Black on Black
- Ducati Red (Monster 1200 only)
PRICES
- 2021 Ducati Monster 1200: $14,995 est.
- 2021 Ducati Monster 1200 S Price: $17,795 est.
2021 Ducati Monster Lineup Photo Gallery