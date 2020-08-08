Saturday, August 8, 2020
2021 BMW K 1600 GTL First Look (7 Fast Facts from European Sources)

The flagship of BMW tourers—the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL—has a few deviations from last year. There’s nothing huge, though there are new colors, along with changes to the options and packages. Here we go with the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL, fresh from our European contacts.

  1. BMW has dropped the Safety Package. A number of its features are now standard on the latest K 1600 GTL.
  1. Reverse is no longer an option on the GTL—it’s on every example.

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL First Look - Specs
New color: Option 719 Mineral White Metallic

  1. Instead of being an option, DLRs are now standard on the GTL.
  1. You don’t have to pay extra for tire pressure monitoring any long. BMW will have the safety feature standard on the ’21 GTL. 
  1. If you get the Comfort Package, engine protection bars are now included. Even if you don’t want the Comfort Package, the bars are available as an independent option.

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL First Look - Colors
New color: Manhattan Metallic, Style Elegance

  1. The GTL’s colors are shuffled around for 2021. Gone are Pollux Metallic, Option 179 Stardust Metallic, and Option 719 Blue Planet Metallic/Ivory Spezial. In their place are Manhattan Metallic, Style Elegance, as well as Option 719 Mineral White Metallic. For fans of Black Storm Metallic, it’s back for ’21.
  1. The availability and prices for the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL are not yet available.

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-6
  • Displacement: 1649cc
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
  • Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 129 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 125+ mph
  • Compression ratio: 12.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
  • Front suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Paralever; 5.3 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
  • Rake: 27.8 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Seat height: 29.5 inches; various optional seats
  • Curb weight: 772 pounds
  • Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
  • Estimate fuel consumption: 41 mpg

COLORS

  • Black Storm Metallic
  • Manhattan Metallic, Style Elegance
  • Option 719 Mineral While Metallic

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Price: $MSRP TBA

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Photo Gallery

