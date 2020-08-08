2021 BMW K 1600 GTL First Look (7 Fast Facts from European Sources)

The flagship of BMW tourers—the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL—has a few deviations from last year. There’s nothing huge, though there are new colors, along with changes to the options and packages. Here we go with the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL, fresh from our European contacts.

BMW has dropped the Safety Package. A number of its features are now standard on the latest K 1600 GTL.

Reverse is no longer an option on the GTL—it’s on every example.

Instead of being an option, DLRs are now standard on the GTL.

You don’t have to pay extra for tire pressure monitoring any long. BMW will have the safety feature standard on the ’21 GTL.

If you get the Comfort Package, engine protection bars are now included. Even if you don’t want the Comfort Package, the bars are available as an independent option.

The GTL’s colors are shuffled around for 2021. Gone are Pollux Metallic, Option 179 Stardust Metallic, and Option 719 Blue Planet Metallic/Ivory Spezial. In their place are Manhattan Metallic, Style Elegance, as well as Option 719 Mineral White Metallic. For fans of Black Storm Metallic, it’s back for ’21.

The availability and prices for the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL are not yet available.

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Specifications

ENGINE

Type: Inline-6

Displacement: 1649cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm

Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 129 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm

Maximum speed: 125+ mph

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Paralever; 5.3 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 63.7 inches

Rake: 27.8 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Seat height: 29.5 inches; various optional seats

Curb weight: 772 pounds

Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons

Estimate fuel consumption: 41 mpg

COLORS

Black Storm Metallic

Manhattan Metallic, Style Elegance

Option 719 Mineral While Metallic

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Price: $MSRP TBA

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Photo Gallery