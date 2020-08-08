2021 BMW K 1600 GTL First Look (7 Fast Facts from European Sources)

The flagship of BMW tourers—the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL—has a few deviations from last year. There’s nothing huge, though there are new colors, along with changes to the options and packages. Here we go with the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL, fresh from our European contacts.
- BMW has dropped the Safety Package. A number of its features are now standard on the latest K 1600 GTL.
- Reverse is no longer an option on the GTL—it’s on every example.
- Instead of being an option, DLRs are now standard on the GTL.
- You don’t have to pay extra for tire pressure monitoring any long. BMW will have the safety feature standard on the ’21 GTL.
- If you get the Comfort Package, engine protection bars are now included. Even if you don’t want the Comfort Package, the bars are available as an independent option.
- The GTL’s colors are shuffled around for 2021. Gone are Pollux Metallic, Option 179 Stardust Metallic, and Option 719 Blue Planet Metallic/Ivory Spezial. In their place are Manhattan Metallic, Style Elegance, as well as Option 719 Mineral White Metallic. For fans of Black Storm Metallic, it’s back for ’21.
- The availability and prices for the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL are not yet available.
2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Specifications
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-6
- Displacement: 1649cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 129 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 125+ mph
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Paralever; 5.3 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
- Rake: 27.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 29.5 inches; various optional seats
- Curb weight: 772 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
- Estimate fuel consumption: 41 mpg
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- Manhattan Metallic, Style Elegance
- Option 719 Mineral While Metallic
2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Price: $MSRP TBA
2021 BMW K 1600 GTL Photo Gallery