2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse [Debut]

The partnership between Jack Daniel Distillery and Indian Motorcycle continues with the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Roadmaster Dark Horse. As has been done for the last four years, Indian takes a flagship model and gives it a Jack Daniel’s themed makeover with input from Klock Werks Custom Cycles. The improvements are both functional and aesthetic.
The theme of the latest limited edition is Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack whiskey. The paint, described as two-tone Whiskey Pearl, is “inspired by the rich and elongated Jack Daniel’s double charcoal mellowing process, while unique Oakwood ceramic engine finishes deliver a premium, custom-inspired aesthetic, exclusive to this bike only,” according to an Indian spokesman.
Premium features on the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Indian include an adjustable Klock Werks flared windscreen, a 600-watt PowerBand Bluetooth audio system with saddlebag speakers, remote-locking trunk and slammed saddlebags, machined aluminum wheels, heated/cooled seats, and heated grips.
Indian’s new Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight and Pathfinder S LED driving lights debut on the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse. The 15 LED lenses are corner-aware for after-dark safety on twisty roads.
Gentleman Jack is engraved in the floorboards, while the seat, tank, and lowers all get Jack Daniel’s branding. There’s a numbered Montana Silversmith badge on the motorcycle. Only 107 examples are being built. Each motorcycle comes with a Montana Silversmith belt buckle, delivered in a display case—it is also engraved with the number of the Indian.
For those unfamiliar with Gentleman Jack whiskey, Indian tells us that it “is aged in handcrafted oak barrels, adding a strong but balanced oak flavor, topped off with subtle notes of caramel and vanilla.” Jack Daniel’s has an informative video about Gentleman Jack. As always, only imbibe after you are finished riding for the day.
“We are honored to continue our relationship with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks and are excited to again celebrate American craftsmanship and ingenuity through this collaboration of three iconic American brands,” said Vice President for Indian Motorcycle Reid Wilson. “The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is our most premium touring motorcycle and, much like Gentleman Jack, represents the ultimate commitment to quality and craftsmanship, while offering the widest range of premium features and riding technology.”
Delivery begins in September 2020, and the MSRP for the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is $38,999.
2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Thunder Stroke 116 49-degree V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 4.063” x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)
- Displacement: 115.3 cubic inches (1890cc)
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: Machined aluminum
- Front wheel: 16 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 26.5 inches
- Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
- Curb weight: N/A
- Color: Whiskey Pearl w/ Oakwood Accents
2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Price: $38,999 MSRP
