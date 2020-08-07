2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse [Debut]

The partnership between Jack Daniel Distillery and Indian Motorcycle continues with the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Roadmaster Dark Horse. As has been done for the last four years, Indian takes a flagship model and gives it a Jack Daniel’s themed makeover with input from Klock Werks Custom Cycles. The improvements are both functional and aesthetic.

The theme of the latest limited edition is Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack whiskey. The paint, described as two-tone Whiskey Pearl, is “inspired by the rich and elongated Jack Daniel’s double charcoal mellowing process, while unique Oakwood ceramic engine finishes deliver a premium, custom-inspired aesthetic, exclusive to this bike only,” according to an Indian spokesman.

Premium features on the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Indian include an adjustable Klock Werks flared windscreen, a 600-watt PowerBand Bluetooth audio system with saddlebag speakers, remote-locking trunk and slammed saddlebags, machined aluminum wheels, heated/cooled seats, and heated grips.

Indian’s new Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight and Pathfinder S LED driving lights debut on the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse. The 15 LED lenses are corner-aware for after-dark safety on twisty roads.

Gentleman Jack is engraved in the floorboards, while the seat, tank, and lowers all get Jack Daniel’s branding. There’s a numbered Montana Silversmith badge on the motorcycle. Only 107 examples are being built. Each motorcycle comes with a Montana Silversmith belt buckle, delivered in a display case—it is also engraved with the number of the Indian.

For those unfamiliar with Gentleman Jack whiskey, Indian tells us that it “is aged in handcrafted oak barrels, adding a strong but balanced oak flavor, topped off with subtle notes of caramel and vanilla.” Jack Daniel’s has an informative video about Gentleman Jack. As always, only imbibe after you are finished riding for the day.

“We are honored to continue our relationship with Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks and are excited to again celebrate American craftsmanship and ingenuity through this collaboration of three iconic American brands,” said Vice President for Indian Motorcycle Reid Wilson. “The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is our most premium touring motorcycle and, much like Gentleman Jack, represents the ultimate commitment to quality and craftsmanship, while offering the widest range of premium features and riding technology.”

Delivery begins in September 2020, and the MSRP for the 2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse is $38,999.

2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specs

ENGINE

Type: Thunder Stroke 116 49-degree V-twin

Bore x stroke: 4.063” x 4.449” (103.2 x 113mm)

Displacement: 115.3 cubic inches (1890cc)

Compression ratio: 11:1

Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm

Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body

Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Primary drive: Gear

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension: Air-adjustable shock; 4.5 inches

Wheels: Machined aluminum

Front wheel: 16 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec

Front tire: 130/60 x 19

Rear tire: 180/60 x 16

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.7 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 26.5 inches

Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons

Curb weight: N/A

Color: Whiskey Pearl w/ Oakwood Accents

2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Price: $38,999 MSRP

2021 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Photo Gallery