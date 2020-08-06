Friday, August 7, 2020
Gear / Parts Suzuki MX-Tuner 2.0 First Look: Aggressive, Smoother, Richer, and Leaner

Owners of late-model RM-Z motocrossers will rejoice the news of the all-new Suzuki MX-Tuner 2.0 tuning system for their motorcycles. The new system features wide-ranging software that ranges from tuning to maintenance tracking.

MX-Tuner 2.0 uses an app for its various functions. The app comes with four pre-programmed map options—Aggressive, Smoother, Richer, and Leaner. From there, the app allows you to create custom maps that work specifically for track conditions and your riding style.

2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Review

To get the settings to the unit on your RM-Z, the preset or custom maps can be uploaded into the Suzuki couplers that come with the RM-Zs. A rider can bring as many couplers as needed to the track, and then change them at will. An alternative is to reprogram the couplers at the track, as needed. Further, MX-Tuner 2.0 can monitor engine functions in real-time.

The MX-Tuner 2.0 unit communicates with your Apple or Android phone via the free WiGet app. It does need power, and can use the optional battery wiring harness, or a 12-volt battery of your choice.

Maintenance records can be compiled in the MX-Tuner 2.0 app. It keeps track of how many hours you have on your RM-Z engine, and then you input what maintenance work you’ve done.

For those who enjoy the social media aspect of motorcycle riding, any tuning settings you create with the MX-Tuner 2.0 can be shared with others in the RM Army. To join the RM Army, go to a Suzuki dealer that participates in the RM Army Dealer Race Support program and tell them you want to enlist. You can also get in on Suzuki’s racing contingency plan.

If you already own a 2019 or later Suzuki RM-Z250, or the 2020 Suzuki RM-Z450, it will cost you $600 to get it in your toolbox (the battery wiring harness is another $30). However, for those buying a new RM-Z250 or RM-Z450 in that model year range, the Suzuki MX-Tuner 2.0 is included with the new motorcycle.

 

