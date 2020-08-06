2021 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (5 Fast Facts From Europe)

We just got through testing the BMW S 1000 XR, and now we’re looking at the 2021. Our European sources tell us that there are lots of changes in the options available for the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR, and they are definitely worth looking into.
- The new Style Sport package adds some performance enhancements to the sport-touring the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR. It features a titanium sports muffler, a sport windshield, an additional Core Screen on the dash that includes a lap timer, an M Endurance chain, and a new color combo—Light White Non-Metallic/Racing Blue Metallic. If you don’t want the entire Style Sport package, the titanium muffler and M Endurance chain are both available as solo accessories.
- If you see the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR as a touring motorcycle, the Tour package is tempting, as it adds to what was already offered. It has a new luggage rack to carry either a 30- or 49-liter top case. New to the Tour package is a USB charging port. Both the luggage rack and the charging port can be had independently as accessories.
- The tank cover and card pocket now will match the color of the XR.
- There’s now an M Milled Parts package. It includes a selection of M pieces, including folding hand levers, an engine protector, and footrests for both the rider and passenger.
- We don’t have prices or an availability date for the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR yet.
2021 BMW S 1000 XR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 165 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 84 ft/lbs @ 9250 rpm
- Top speed: 124 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable 45mm fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum (forged aluminum optional)
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brake: 320mm floating discs w/ fixed 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating dual-piston caliper
- ABS: ABS Pro standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.1 inches
- Rake: 24.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 33.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 38 mpg
- Curb weight: 502 pounds
- COLORS
- Racing Red/White Aluminum Metallic Matte
- Light White Non-Metallic/Racing Blue Metallic
- Ice Grey
2021 BMW S 1000 XR Price: $MSRP TBA