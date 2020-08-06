2021 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (5 Fast Facts From Europe)

We just got through testing the BMW S 1000 XR, and now we’re looking at the 2021. Our European sources tell us that there are lots of changes in the options available for the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR, and they are definitely worth looking into.

The new Style Sport package adds some performance enhancements to the sport-touring the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR. It features a titanium sports muffler, a sport windshield, an additional Core Screen on the dash that includes a lap timer, an M Endurance chain, and a new color combo—Light White Non-Metallic/Racing Blue Metallic. If you don’t want the entire Style Sport package, the titanium muffler and M Endurance chain are both available as solo accessories. If you see the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR as a touring motorcycle, the Tour package is tempting, as it adds to what was already offered. It has a new luggage rack to carry either a 30- or 49-liter top case. New to the Tour package is a USB charging port. Both the luggage rack and the charging port can be had independently as accessories. The tank cover and card pocket now will match the color of the XR. There’s now an M Milled Parts package. It includes a selection of M pieces, including folding hand levers, an engine protector, and footrests for both the rider and passenger. We don’t have prices or an availability date for the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR yet.

2021 BMW S 1000 XR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 999cc

Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 49.7mm

Maximum power: 165 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 84 ft/lbs @ 9250 rpm

Top speed: 124 mph

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable 45mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum (forged aluminum optional)

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brake: 320mm floating discs w/ fixed 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating dual-piston caliper

ABS: ABS Pro standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.1 inches

Rake: 24.9 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 33.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 38 mpg

Curb weight: 502 pounds

COLORS

Racing Red/White Aluminum Metallic Matte

Light White Non-Metallic/Racing Blue Metallic

Ice Grey

2021 BMW S 1000 XR Price: $MSRP TBA