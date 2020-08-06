Thursday, August 6, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (5 Fast Facts From Europe)

2021 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (5 Fast Facts From Europe)

We just got through testing the BMW S 1000 XR, and now we’re looking at the 2021. Our European sources tell us that there are lots of changes in the options available for the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR, and they are definitely worth looking into.

  1. The new Style Sport package adds some performance enhancements to the sport-touring the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR. It features a titanium sports muffler, a sport windshield, an additional Core Screen on the dash that includes a lap timer, an M Endurance chain, and a new color combo—Light White Non-Metallic/Racing Blue Metallic. If you don’t want the entire Style Sport package, the titanium muffler and M Endurance chain are both available as solo accessories.

    2021 BMW S 1000 XR First Look - Colors

  2. If you see the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR as a touring motorcycle, the Tour package is tempting, as it adds to what was already offered. It has a new luggage rack to carry either a 30- or 49-liter top case. New to the Tour package is a USB charging port. Both the luggage rack and the charging port can be had independently as accessories.

    2021 BMW S 1000 XR First Look - Price

  3. The tank cover and card pocket now will match the color of the XR.

  4. There’s now an M Milled Parts package. It includes a selection of M pieces, including folding hand levers, an engine protector, and footrests for both the rider and passenger.
  5. We don’t have prices or an availability date for the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR yet.

2021 BMW S 1000 XR Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 999cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 49.7mm
  • Maximum power: 165 horsepower @ 11,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 84 ft/lbs @ 9250 rpm
  • Top speed: 124 mph
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Transmission: Six-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
  • Front suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable 45mm fork; 5.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Electronically adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum (forged aluminum optional)
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
  • Front brake: 320mm floating discs w/ fixed 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating dual-piston caliper
  • ABS: ABS Pro standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 61.1 inches
  • Rake: 24.9 degrees
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Seat height: 33.1 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 38 mpg
  • Curb weight: 502 pounds
  • COLORS
  • Racing Red/White Aluminum Metallic Matte
  • Light White Non-Metallic/Racing Blue Metallic
  • Ice Grey

2021 BMW S 1000 XR Price: $MSRP TBA

Previous articleYamaha YDX-Moro and YDX-Moro Pro First Looks (13 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Electric Motorcycles

Yamaha YDX-Moro and YDX-Moro Pro First Looks (13 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Yamaha continues to expand its pedal-assist electric bicycle range with the new YDX-Moro and YDX-Moro Pro. Both are designed as off-road capable two-wheelers that...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta and Akrapovič Partner: New Exhaust Systems Coming

Don Williams -
0
Italy’s legendary MV Agusta and Slovenia’s celebrated Akrapovič are partnering to create new exhaust systems for MV Agusta motorcycles. Both MV Agusta and Akrapovič...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The low-slung fully dressed 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America stately tourer has just a few updates this year—most of them taking previously optional...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena Outrush Helmet Review: Smart Modular Motorcycle Helmet

Neil Wyenn -
0
I am a modular helmet rider, and I enjoy being technology-connected. I like my helpful toys, and I enjoy my interaction with them. When...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R 1250 RS First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
Our European sources have given us a first look at the 2021 BMW R 1250 RS sport-touring motorcycle. Most of the changes are in...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Choosing Motorcycle Engine Oil: An Expert Weighs In

Don Williams -
0
If you’re a fan of Moto2, you are familiar with the Liqui Moly name. It adorns the fairing of the Liqui Moly Intact GP...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (5 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
We just got through testing the BMW S 1000 XR, and now we’re looking at the 2021. Our European sources tell us that there...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Yamaha YDX-Moro and YDX-Moro Pro First Looks (13 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Yamaha continues to expand its pedal-assist electric bicycle range with the new YDX-Moro and YDX-Moro Pro. Both are designed as off-road capable two-wheelers that...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta and Akrapovič Partner: New Exhaust Systems Coming

Don Williams -
0
Italy’s legendary MV Agusta and Slovenia’s celebrated Akrapovič are partnering to create new exhaust systems for MV Agusta motorcycles. Both MV Agusta and Akrapovič...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The low-slung fully dressed 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America stately tourer has just a few updates this year—most of them taking previously optional...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Sena Outrush Helmet Review: Smart Modular Motorcycle Helmet

Neil Wyenn -
0
I am a modular helmet rider, and I enjoy being technology-connected. I like my helpful toys, and I enjoy my interaction with them. When...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW R 1250 RS First Look (8 Fast Facts From Europe)

Don Williams -
0
Our European sources have given us a first look at the 2021 BMW R 1250 RS sport-touring motorcycle. Most of the changes are in...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling