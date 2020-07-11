2021 Husqvarna 4-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 5 Fast Facts

Husqvarna is offering three four-stroke motocrossers for 2021—the FC 450, FC 350, and FC 250. The three models share the same chassis, with the FC 450 having a SOHC motor that is distinct from the DOHC powerplant used on the FC 350 and FC 250. Most of the changes for ’21 are chassis related, so let’s go over what’s new.

The WP Xact fork gets a makeover for 2021. The outer tubes and fork damping cartridges are 10mm shorter, which adds rigidity. There is also a new mid-valve damping system on the air-spring Xact fork, with the goal of softer performance on landing from big air due to reducing pressure peaks in the internals.

New low-friction linkage seals allow the WP Xact shock to have a smoother feel. As with the fork, the WP shock gets new settings to reflect the other changes to the suspension.

The seat cover is grippier this year.

There are new airbox side panels. They are designed to increase airflow into the airbox, allowing the four-stroke motors to have a more aggressive throttle response. The airbox lid is still swappable, so you can tailor the throttle response to taste.

The latest electric yellow and dark blue graphics for the 2021 Husqvarna 4-stroke motocross lineup celebrate the company’s Swedish heritage.

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 (FC 350 and FC 250) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (FC 350: 350cc; FC 250: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (FC 350: 88 x 57.5mm; FC 250: 78 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 FC 350: 14.0:1; FC 250: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (FC 350 and FC 250: DOHC, 4 valves)

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon-reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 19 (FC 350 and FC 250: 110/90 x 19)

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 233 pounds (FC 350: 232 pounds; FC 250: 230 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna 4-Stroke Motocross Lineup Photo Gallery