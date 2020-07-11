Saturday, July 11, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Husqvarna 4-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 5 Fast Facts

2021 Husqvarna 4-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 5 Fast Facts

Husqvarna is offering three four-stroke motocrossers for 2021—the FC 450, FC 350, and FC 250. The three models share the same chassis, with the FC 450 having a SOHC motor that is distinct from the DOHC powerplant used on the FC 350 and FC 250. Most of the changes for ’21 are chassis related, so let’s go over what’s new.

  1. The WP Xact fork gets a makeover for 2021. The outer tubes and fork damping cartridges are 10mm shorter, which adds rigidity. There is also a new mid-valve damping system on the air-spring Xact fork, with the goal of softer performance on landing from big air due to reducing pressure peaks in the internals.

2021 Husqvarna 4-stroke motocross lineup first look - FC 450
2021 Husqvarna FC 450

  1. New low-friction linkage seals allow the WP Xact shock to have a smoother feel. As with the fork, the WP shock gets new settings to reflect the other changes to the suspension.

2021 Husqvarna 4-stroke motocross lineup - FC 350
2021 Husqvarna FC 350 

  1. The seat cover is grippier this year. 
  1. There are new airbox side panels. They are designed to increase airflow into the airbox, allowing the four-stroke motors to have a more aggressive throttle response. The airbox lid is still swappable, so you can tailor the throttle response to taste.

2021 Husqvarna 4-stroke motocross lineup - FC 250
2021 Husqvarna FC 250

  1. The latest electric yellow and dark blue graphics for the 2021 Husqvarna 4-stroke motocross lineup celebrate the company’s Swedish heritage. 

2021 Husqvarna FC 450 (FC 350 and FC 250) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 450cc  (FC 350: 350cc; FC 250: 250cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (FC 350: 88 x 57.5mm; FC 250: 78 x 52.3mm)
  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1 FC 350: 14.0:1; FC 250: 14.4:1)
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (FC 350 and FC 250: DOHC, 4 valves)
  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Carbon-reinforced polyamide
  • Handlebar: ProTaper aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: D.I.D
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 19 (FC 350 and FC 250: 110/90 x 19)
  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
  • Curb weight: 233 pounds (FC 350: 232 pounds; FC 250: 230 pounds)

2021 Husqvarna 4-Stroke Motocross Lineup Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Review: Stripped-Down
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Review: Stripped-Down

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard serves several purposes. Its stripped-down nature makes it an ideal starting point for a custom build, as it...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Cardo Freecom 4+ Review: Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication

Neil Wyenn -
0
This is the story of Neil and the three Bluetooth communication devices. Once upon a time, I spent a ton of money on a...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha YZ Lineup First Look: The Dirty Dozen Racers

Don Williams -
0
Yamaha brings 12 YZ models for racing in 2021, running from the neophyte-ready YZ65 to the new supercross-platform YZ450F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta 300 RX First Look: Limited-Edition Motocross Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
Beta, the boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer known for its enduro, dual-sport, and observed trials motorcycles, is making a move into the American motocross market...
Read more
Reviews

Pirelli Sport Demon Street Tires: Long-Term Review Begins

Gary Ilminen -
0
The Metzeler Lasertec tires that arrived as standard equipment on my 2015 Triumph T214 Bonneville had served me well. But, with 7,012 miles on...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Voxan Wattman Land Speed Record Electric Motorcycle First Look

Don Williams -
0
Almost totally unknown in the United States, Voxan Motors was founded in 1995 in France by Jacques Gardette. Voxan began life building a variety...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Husqvarna 4-Stroke Motocross Lineup First Look: 5 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
Husqvarna is offering three four-stroke motocrossers for 2021—the FC 450, FC 350, and FC 250. The three models share the same chassis, with the...
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Review: Stripped-Down

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard serves several purposes. Its stripped-down nature makes it an ideal starting point for a custom build, as it...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Cardo Freecom 4+ Review: Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication

Neil Wyenn -
0
This is the story of Neil and the three Bluetooth communication devices. Once upon a time, I spent a ton of money on a...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Yamaha YZ Lineup First Look: The Dirty Dozen Racers

Don Williams -
0
Yamaha brings 12 YZ models for racing in 2021, running from the neophyte-ready YZ65 to the new supercross-platform YZ450F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta 300 RX First Look: Limited-Edition Motocross Motorcycle

Don Williams -
0
Beta, the boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer known for its enduro, dual-sport, and observed trials motorcycles, is making a move into the American motocross market...
Read more
Reviews

Pirelli Sport Demon Street Tires: Long-Term Review Begins

Gary Ilminen -
0
The Metzeler Lasertec tires that arrived as standard equipment on my 2015 Triumph T214 Bonneville had served me well. But, with 7,012 miles on...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling