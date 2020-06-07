Kurt Nicoll Champion MX Vet Training: One-On-One

Although it’s not often that you get a chance to get one-on-one coaching from a motocross legend, Kurt Nicoll is offering just that in Southern California. Nicoll’s personal training sessions for veteran motocross racers with skill levels ranging from novice to expert.

Nicoll’s résumé is an impressive one. He was on the British team that won the 1994 Motocross des Nations (breaking Team USA’s 13-year win streak), and had 14 GP wins in his career. He was the runner-up in the 500 GP class four times—1987, 1988, 1990, and 1992—making him arguably the best 500cc two-stroke rider to never win the title. Nicoll did win the AMA Supermoto Unlimited Championship in 2004 and 2009, as well as being the 2012 AMA Vet Racer of the Year. Other titles for the 55-year-old racer include four Glen Helen World Vet Motocross Championships, and five Vet Motocross des Nations crowns.

“After many, many requests I am now offering one-on-one coaching specifically aimed at vet motocross riders that are serious about their riding and racing,” Nicoll says. “You are never too old to improve your techniques and learn to ride better and faster. I am offering three-hour coaching sessions at any of the local So Cal tracks for anyone over 35 and younger than 95.”

For those who want to spend a bit more time, there is also Kurt Nicoll’s Championship MX California Vacation. Ranging from seven to fourteen days, the various packages are for the serious rider. One 14-day package provides eight days of riding a six different Southern California tracks. All of the packages include airport pickup, a BBQ dinner at Nicoll’s home, a current-model KTM motocross bike shod with Dunlop tires to ride, a mechanic, and a hotel in Temecula. Get lucky on the right date, and you’ll get to visit one of the local factory supercross training tracks.

Nicoll makes it easy to contact him via email or direct message on Instagram.