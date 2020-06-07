Sunday, June 7, 2020
Community Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa Team Up For Hunger Charities

If you are a fan of Harley-Davidson, Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and feeding hungry people, this raffle by the All In Challenge Foundation is a win-win-win. If you win, you get a 2020 Harley-Davidson of your choice (almost), along with a California ride with Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones). To make sure you’re decked out right, Harley-Davidson is also throwing in a helmet, leather jacket, t-shirt, and gloves.

The proceeds from the Fanatics.com’s All In Challenge Foundation raffle go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. Of course, you don’t have to participate in the raffle to help those charitable organizations.

Harley-Davidson Jason Momoa

The winner’s ride with Momoa, who will be on his own motorcycle (maybe the one in the photo), will last two to three hours at a yet-to-be-determined time and location in California that works for Momoa and the winner—it’s just the two of you. You’ll be riding a Harley-Davidson provided by The Motor Company—not necessarily the one you pick as the prize.

Harley-Davidson also provides air transportation to California and two nights in a hotel, as well as a helmet, jacket, and gloves for the ride. The winner will have to have a driver’s license with a motorcycle endorsement, as well as medical insurance.

The model you select at the prize—it can’t be a CVO, trike, or LiveWire—gets picked up at your nearest Harley-Davidson dealer.

To participate, you have to enter in your own name. For instance, you can’t enter and give the prize to her as a surprise if you win, even though it would be very romantic. Entries are bought in batches—$10 for 10 entries, $25 for 25 entries, $50 for 100 entries, and $100 for 200 entries. You’re capped at 200 entries, so everyone has a reasonable chance of winning. The raffle closes at midnight on June 23.

If you’re feeling generous and want to donate directly to the charities, there’s no limit on that. Momoa is donating his time, so he’s a cool guy and likely great fun to ride with. We suggest you throw in a $100 donation.

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

