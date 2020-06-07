MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look

Summer’s here, and it’s time to start thinking about travel again. MV Agusta has teamed up with TecknoMonster for some high-end travel accessories that will look cool in the airport, whether you own an MV Agusta or not. The collection has various roller bags (TecknoMonster calls them ‘cabin trolleys’ and suitcases), and a pair of backpacks.

“MV Agusta has always been part of my life,” TecknoMonster founder Giacomo Valentini says. “I used to follow the legend Giacomo Agostini’s races and victories with great passion. The collaboration between TecknoMonster and MV Agusta goes to show how much of the Made in Italy industry’s DNA belongs to the Varese area and its craftsmanship. The use of aerospace materials such as carbon fiber and titanium allowed us to create a new luxury perception.”

You can get the MV Agusta TecknoMonster roller bags in a variety of sizes to fit your needs. After you get the dimensions settled, you get to choose between a titanium, carbon fiber, or aluminum body. Whichever one you pick, the roller bag has Jacquard fabric lining—a highly textured cotton with woven patterns—and a front zippered pocket for essential travel documents. Should you select the carbon fiber roller bag, leather protects the corners.

The carbon fiber and aluminum roller bags feature TSA-approved locks, aluminum wheels with ball bearings, a two-position handle, and a nylon cover for safe storage. The titanium version lets you use your own locks, and the handle has three positions.

The MV Agusta TecknoMonster Carbon Roll backpack uses high-end synthetic materials, along with Italian calf leather. There’s a zippered exterior pocket on the front, and the main compartment uses dual magnetic closures and a security hook. Inside, there are various compartments, with a lateral zip opening to access your cargo.

Not just a downsized Carbon Roll, the Carbon Small backpack has a distinctive style, with two exterior zippered compartments. Inside, there’s a single main compartment. A water-resistant zipper keeps the contents dry. The Carbon Roll is the perfect accompaniment for the roller bags, as it can be securely attached to the roller bags.

“We are proud of introducing this new addition to our merchandise collection,” MV Agusta Motor Head of After Sales Claudio Quintarelli said. “These unique pieces of Italian craftsmanship, handmade in the heart of Lombardy’s aerospace district, are the perfect matching to our style and tradition. I am sure they will meet the appreciation of many MV Agusta fans and enthusiasts around the world.”

All of the MV Agusta TecknoMonster travel accessories are made to order in Italy, and have a three-week waiting period for delivery.

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories Prices

Carbon Suitcase Cabin Large: $3874 MSRP

Carbon Suitcase Cabin Medium: $3588 MSRP

Titanium Suitcase with Flap: $3095 MSRP

Titanium Suitcase: $2808 MSRP

Aluminum Suitcase with Flap: $1032 MSRP

Carbon Roll Backpack: $720 MSRP

Carbon Small Backpack: $434 MSRP

