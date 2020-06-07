Sunday, June 7, 2020
Gear / Parts MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look

Summer’s here, and it’s time to start thinking about travel again. MV Agusta has teamed up with TecknoMonster for some high-end travel accessories that will look cool in the airport, whether you own an MV Agusta or not. The collection has various roller bags (TecknoMonster calls them ‘cabin trolleys’ and suitcases), and a pair of backpacks.

“MV Agusta has always been part of my life,” TecknoMonster founder Giacomo Valentini says. “I used to follow the legend Giacomo Agostini’s races and victories with great passion. The collaboration between TecknoMonster and MV Agusta goes to show how much of the Made in Italy industry’s DNA belongs to the Varese area and its craftsmanship. The use of aerospace materials such as carbon fiber and titanium allowed us to create a new luxury perception.”

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look - Roller bag
Carbon Suitcase Cabin Large

You can get the MV Agusta TecknoMonster roller bags in a variety of sizes to fit your needs. After you get the dimensions settled, you get to choose between a titanium, carbon fiber, or aluminum body. Whichever one you pick, the roller bag has Jacquard fabric lining—a highly textured cotton with woven patterns—and a front zippered pocket for essential travel documents. Should you select the carbon fiber roller bag, leather protects the corners.

The carbon fiber and aluminum roller bags feature TSA-approved locks, aluminum wheels with ball bearings, a two-position handle, and a nylon cover for safe storage. The titanium version lets you use your own locks, and the handle has three positions.

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look - Cabin Trolley
Titanium Suitcase

The MV Agusta TecknoMonster Carbon Roll backpack uses high-end synthetic materials, along with Italian calf leather. There’s a zippered exterior pocket on the front, and the main compartment uses dual magnetic closures and a security hook.  Inside, there are various compartments, with a lateral zip opening to access your cargo.

Not just a downsized Carbon Roll, the Carbon Small backpack has a distinctive style, with two exterior zippered compartments. Inside, there’s a single main compartment. A water-resistant zipper keeps the contents dry. The Carbon Roll is the perfect accompaniment for the roller bags, as it can be securely attached to the roller bags.

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories First Look - Carbon Backpack
Carbon Roll Backpack

“We are proud of introducing this new addition to our merchandise collection,” MV Agusta Motor Head of After Sales Claudio Quintarelli said. “These unique pieces of Italian craftsmanship, handmade in the heart of Lombardy’s aerospace district, are the perfect matching to our style and tradition. I am sure they will meet the appreciation of many MV Agusta fans and enthusiasts around the world.”

All of the MV Agusta TecknoMonster travel accessories are made to order in Italy, and have a three-week waiting period for delivery.

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories Prices

  • Carbon Suitcase Cabin Large: $3874 MSRP
  • Carbon Suitcase Cabin Medium: $3588 MSRP
  • Titanium Suitcase with Flap: $3095 MSRP
  • Titanium Suitcase: $2808 MSRP
  • Aluminum Suitcase with Flap: $1032 MSRP
  • Carbon Roll Backpack: $720 MSRP
  • Carbon Small Backpack: $434 MSRP

MV Agusta TecknoMonster Travel Accessories Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

