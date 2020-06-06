Harley-Davidson IRONe12 and IRONe16 Limited Edition First Look

Harley-Davidson’s electric offerings just got two two-wheelers wider with the Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 electric balance bicycles for the youngest budding motorcyclists. These two IRONe12 and IRONe16 are limited edition models, with only 550 examples of each being produced.

The Harley-Davidson IRONe12 and IRONe16 have the same exclusive Yellow Fuse color as the $30k flagship LiveWire electric motorcycle, along with getting custom graphics. The prices for the Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 are quite a bit more approachable. The Limited Edition IRONe12 is $699, and the Limited Edition IRONe16 is $749. The prices are both $50 higher than the standard versions of the IRONe models.

The IRONe12 and IRONe16 give parents a pathway to motorcycle riding for their kids—heck, aunts and uncles can buy them, too, for nieces and nephews. There’s a non-powered mode to start things off. The rider simply pushes the bicycle along, learning how to balance while coasting along. Although speeds are slow, there are brakes that can be used, as needed.

Once the young rider learns the basics of balance and control, the throttle can be introduced. In this case, it’s an electric motor moving things along. There is no better way for an up-and-coming youth motorcyclist to develop the hand-eye coordination skills needed to ride larger bicycles and motorcycles as they get older. There are three power settings for the throttle, limited speeds from five to nine mph. The 2 Ah battery lets the rider zip around for at least 30 minutes, and will recharge in an hour.

Intended for riders under 75 pounds, with an inseam from 14 and 20 inches (the seat height is adjustable), and aged between three and seven years old. The aluminum-framed IRONe12 and IRONe16 weight 17 pounds, including the battery, and have 12-inch wheels.

“The Limited Edition IRONe12 and IRONe16 are impressively custom and extremely limited,” said Harley-Davidson Motor Company General Manager of Brand Marketing Jon Bekefy said. “No other Harley-Davidson shares the Yellow Fuse color exclusive to LiveWire, which is the halo of the H-D EV portfolio.”