SLC3 Fantasy Supercross Tips (10 Fast Facts For a Wet Weekend)

One the season gets started, fantasy supercross picks are generally pretty settled. You may take a chance now and then, but the front runners eventually establish themselves. That was true in 2020 until COVID-19 hit, and everything got turned upside down. For SLC3 on Sunday at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah, we’re not quite starting from scratch. However, our SLC3 fantasy supercross tips are going to be considerably different than in previous rounds. As a reminder, we use the RMFantasySX.com format—top 5 plus a Wild Card—it’s fun, straightforward, free, and offers prizes.

1. It’s going to be a wet and chilly weekend in Salt Lake City. SLC1 was 90 degrees, sunny, and windy. SLC2 was run after dark, and the breeze was light. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Saturday, dropping to 24 percent during Sunday’s qualifying practice, and 17 percent at race time on Sunday. Even if it stays dry on Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 50s.

2. Ken Roczen is having breathing problems. Here’s what Roczen posted on Instagram: “I have been having breathing issues for a few months now. I got really sick in November/ December that attacked the respiratory side of my body really bad. It has been going on for a long time and i am not able to get rid of it. I have developed a mild asthma that i was unaware of before but i am not sure if that is the actual issue to be honest. Having said that there is medication for that but it doesn’t seem to change my restrictions. It is not something i talk about because when i am out racing it doesn’t matter what issue i have because all that matters is the end result. I am always going out to do my best and push my body as hard as i can.”

3. Go with Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb in the top two. This is pretty easy. They’ve swapped wins and the runner-up spot in the first two rounds, and no one is challenging them. P3 in both races has been over 10 seconds behind P2. Tomac and Webb in the top two positions is an easy a pick as you’ll make. As far as picking a winner goes, that’s a tough one. Tomac can afford to finish in P2 behind Webb the rest of the way, so there’s no reason for Tomac to take chances. Of course, Tomac likes to win, and his speed is unquestioned. Your call.

4. Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne are next in line. Anderson has gone 4-4 and Osborne 5-3. Anderson has been in P4 three races in a row—going with that again isn’t a bad idea. Osborne looks to be on a roll, so P3 is a good choice. If you want to swap these two in the P3 and P4 positions, feel free. Leaving them off is chancy.

5. Justin Barcia is no longer a favorite for the top five. Barcia was a top-five finisher in eight of the ten rounds before the break. Since then, he has two P8 finishes. Barcia could bounce back, and he does well in the rain. Although we’ve lost confidence in him for the top five, that doesn’t mean he can’t figure Salt Lake City out and get back to his previous results.

6. Even with his health issues, Roczen is the best choice for the P5 position. Roczen has gone 3-5 in the first two SLC rounds, so it’s not like he can no longer ride. Instead, it seems like he has to back it down a notch and manage his exertion. “Obviously i had to let go after just about 8 min into the main,” Roczen wrote on Instagram, “which is obviously not normal. I know that this looks bad but unfortunately it is what it is and i am not giving up. There are still 5 rounds to go and i m always down to try and do some magic! The last thing i want to do is let down the people that believe in me.”

7. If you don’t have confidence in Roczen, we do have some choices for you—none of them reliable. The two riders who have finished in P6 in SLC have not been consistent. Martín Dávalos has gone 6-11, and Dean Wilson’s results are 10-6. Next in line are Blake Baggett (7-14) and Malcolm Stewart (11-7). Now you see why we’re sticking with Roczen in the top five—picking anyone else is a longshot.

8. The Wild Card is P11 this week, and it is highly unpredictable. We’re going with Aaron Plessinger. He has posted a 12-12 in the first two Salt Lake City rounds. Benny Bloss is 13-13, so he’s a possibility, as is Justin Hill (16-10). Otherwise, it’s whoever you think will have a down afternoon—Dávalos, Wilson, Baggett, or Stewart.

9. Adam Cianciarulo is back to break your fantasy supercross heart again. There’s no doubt Cianciarulo is fast. Yet, picking him for your top five is a risky proposition. He crashed out at SLC1 and couldn’t line up for his SLC2 Heat race, even though he qualified. If Cianciarulo comes back, don’t expect him to be 100 percent. If he finishes, Cianciarulo is always in the top 8, so drop any ideas of him as a Wild Card in P11. As always, if you need to make points up in your league, he’s a decent longshot selection.

10. Check out our Supercross TV Schedule for cable and streaming coverage times.

Photography by Rich Shepherd and Ryne Swanberg

The author is in the top six percent of RMFantasySX players.

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)