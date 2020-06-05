Corkscrew Paradise Honors Laguna Seca Raceway

How many amazing World Championship Grand Prix road races have we seen at Laguna Seca Raceway over the years? Eddie Lawson won the first 500 GP there in 1988. Wayne Rainey took the next three rounds in a fantastic run. Fast forward to 2008 when Valentino Rossi cut The Corkscrew in an epic battle with Casey Stoner. Five years later, Marc Márquez showed that two can play at that game, and reprised the move, this time with Rossi as the victim.

Without any doubt, The Corkscrew is legendary around the world, and an audacious place to make a pass. It’s probably long overdue that there is now a drink commemorating WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s unforgettable feature. The Corkscrew Paradise is available on a limited run at Estéban Restaurant, a dining destination serving modern Spanish cuisine at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa in Monterey.

The Corkscrew Paradise has three ingredients–El Jefe Reposado tequila, Fever-Tree smoky ginger ale, and Estéban’s own house-made raspberry purée. El Jefe is distilled at Casa Maestri in Jalisco, Mexico, using pure Weber Azul agave. Plus, El Jefe is a partner with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and The Quail. Fever-Tree makes its smoky ginger ale from three varieties of ginger from Nigeria, Cochin, and the Ivory Coast, along with smoked Applewood and a touch of citrus. Estéban uses locally sourced fresh raspberries and a simple syrup to make its purée.

Estéban Restaurant will only be serving Corkscrew Paradise until the end of the year. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t make your own.

Corkscrew Paradise Official Recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces, El Jefe Reposado Tequila

1.5 ounces, Fever-Tree Smoky Ginger Ale

0.5 ounces, house-made raspberry purée (made with fresh raspberries and simple syrup)

Method

Pour tequila and ginger ale over ice in an 11-ounce rocks glass, top with purée, and stir.

Garnish

Lime wheel, and fresh raspberries, if in season.

Here’s the obligatory reminder to not drink and ride or drive.