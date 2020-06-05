Friday, June 5, 2020
Community Motorcycle Safety 2019-2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Recall: Possible Fire

2019-2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Recall: Possible Fire

Kawasaki has recalled 1,529 of its 2019 and 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycles due to the possibility of a fire.

Kawasaki says the engine control unit (ECU) programming on the affected bikes – Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-10R ABS, and Ninja ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition – may cause the engine to backfire when the quick shift function is used under high engine load, which may damage the air suction valves.

2019-2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Recall: Possible Fire

Kawasaki says the affected bikes may have damaged air-suction valves. These valves may allow high-temperature exhaust gas to blow back through and melt surrounding parts, increasing the risk of a fire.

The following models are being recalled:

  • 2019 – 2020 Kawasaki ZX1002E
  • 2019 – 2020 Kawasaki ZX1002F
  • 2019 – 2020 Kawasaki ZX1002G

Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the ECU and inspect the air suction valves and surrounding parts, replacing them as necessary. All repairs will be performed free of charge.

This recall is expected to begin on June 8, 2020. Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki’s number for this recall is MC20-02.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Previous articleBuild A Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250: Factory Source
Staff
Staff

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

Build A Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250: Factory Source

Don Williams -
0
While you can’t build a motocrosser that’s an exact replica of the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 that Garrett Marchbanks rode to a...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Super73 Flat Track RX First Look: Custom Pedal-Assist E-Bike

Don Williams -
0
The lines between motorcycles, bicycles, and mopeds continue to blur. Super73, a self-described “American lifestyle adventure brand fusing motorcycle heritage and youth culture” based...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC2 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins; Roczen Falters

Don Williams -
0
Round 12 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series may be a turning point in the series, as Eli Tomac extended his lead...
Read more
News

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed: New Dates Coming

Don Williams -
0
Just two weeks ago, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days opened up its competition registration, fully expecting to hold the event in mid-July. However, the Ohio...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 300 RR Review: Off-Road Two-Stroke (20 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
For 2020, Beta has completely redesigned its off-road lineup. The entire range of RR and RR-S machines get a completely new, stiffer chassis with updated...
Read more
MotoGP

Dorna CEO Ezpeleta Provides Insight on Future of 2020 MotoGP (Q&A)

Ron Lieback -
0
This week, Dorna Sports announced another cancelation in the 2020 MotoGP Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi became the...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2019-2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Recall: Possible Fire

Staff -
0
Kawasaki has recalled 1,529 of its 2019 and 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycles due to the possibility of a fire. Kawasaki says the engine control...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Build A Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250: Factory Source

Don Williams -
0
While you can’t build a motocrosser that’s an exact replica of the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 that Garrett Marchbanks rode to a...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Super73 Flat Track RX First Look: Custom Pedal-Assist E-Bike

Don Williams -
0
The lines between motorcycles, bicycles, and mopeds continue to blur. Super73, a self-described “American lifestyle adventure brand fusing motorcycle heritage and youth culture” based...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC2 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins; Roczen Falters

Don Williams -
0
Round 12 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series may be a turning point in the series, as Eli Tomac extended his lead...
Read more
News

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed: New Dates Coming

Don Williams -
0
Just two weeks ago, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days opened up its competition registration, fully expecting to hold the event in mid-July. However, the Ohio...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 300 RR Review: Off-Road Two-Stroke (20 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
For 2020, Beta has completely redesigned its off-road lineup. The entire range of RR and RR-S machines get a completely new, stiffer chassis with updated...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling