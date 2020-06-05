2019-2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Recall: Possible Fire

Kawasaki has recalled 1,529 of its 2019 and 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycles due to the possibility of a fire.

Kawasaki says the engine control unit (ECU) programming on the affected bikes – Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-10R ABS, and Ninja ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition – may cause the engine to backfire when the quick shift function is used under high engine load, which may damage the air suction valves.

Kawasaki says the affected bikes may have damaged air-suction valves. These valves may allow high-temperature exhaust gas to blow back through and melt surrounding parts, increasing the risk of a fire.

The following models are being recalled:

2019 – 2020 Kawasaki ZX1002E

2019 – 2020 Kawasaki ZX1002F

2019 – 2020 Kawasaki ZX1002G

Kawasaki will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the ECU and inspect the air suction valves and surrounding parts, replacing them as necessary. All repairs will be performed free of charge.

This recall is expected to begin on June 8, 2020. Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Kawasaki’s number for this recall is MC20-02.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.