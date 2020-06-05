Build A Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250: Factory Source

While you can’t build a motocrosser that’s an exact replica of the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 that Garrett Marchbanks rode to a 250SX East Main Event win at Daytona International Speedway this year, you can create something that’s likely close enough for your needs. Let’s take a look at some of the goodies that Pro Circuit will sell you to get you closer to the podium.

Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System

Less weight and more power is always a road map to a win, and the Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System accomplishes both goals. To cut poundage, especially weight far from the center-of-gravity, the Ti-6 is pure titanium from the header to the carbon fiber end-cap. The mounting bracket does a bit of aluminum to the mixture, but there’s a reason for that. As far as power goes, according to Pro Circuit, “ The asymmetrical muffler configuration gives you an increased packing volume, while the machined aluminum muffler bracket provides increased strength and durability.” The Pro designation assures you that it’s quiet enough to meet sound level requirements at major AMA amateur and professional races. Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System Price: $1050 MSRP.

Pro Circuit Airboot

If the exhaust is going to be flowing more air, you’ll need additional volume on the intake side. Long off-limits to consumers, Pro Circuit now sells the airboot it uses on its racing motorcycles. Pro Circuit tells us that the secret of the airboot is that it optimizes the “intake wave,” which means more air moves to the throttle body. Pro Circuit Airboot Price: $600 MSRP.

Pro Circuit Shift Lever

Racing a 250cc four-stroke means more shifting, so the shift lever must be top-notch. Pro Circuit’s shift lever is created out of billet 6061-T6511 aluminum by a CNC machine. After that, it is hard-anodized. The hardware and spring are stainless steel to increase durability. The knurled shift tip is free-folding, and can be rebuilt as needed. Pro Circuit claims the design resists clogging from dirt. Pro Circuit Shift Lever Price: $100 MSRP.

Pro Circuit Billet Ignition Cover

Rather than strictly a performance part, the Pro Circuit Billet Ignition Cover exists for enhanced durability. Aircraft-grade aluminum is CNC-machined to make the ignition cover, with anodizing to resist wear. The stock part is cast aluminum, and Pro Circuit says the machined billet aluminum design is more robust. Pro Circuit Billet Ignition Cover Price: $360 MSRP

Works Showa Suspension

One of the undeniable advantages factory riders have over privateers is superior suspension. Pro Circuit offers Works Showa Suspension for the most demanding riders. The Showa Dual Spring Works Fork has huge 39mm compression pistons and a 27mm cartridge system inside the 49mm tubes. With billet machines axle lugs topping it off, Pro Circuit says this setup has less flex, better feel, additional traction, plusher action, and more precise steering. The matching shock uses an oversized 18mm shock shaft in conjunction with a 50mm hard-anodized body. This means the shock runs cooler, and that means a more consistent and stable ride. Oh, and if you’re a real Showa show-off, you can get the optional turquoise coating on the fork sliders. Works Showa Suspension Price: Contact Pro Circuit.

Pro Circuit In-House Motor Modifications

When you’re truly serious, you can send your motor to Pro Circuit and have them build you a powerplant that can take you to a National Championship. The sky is the limit, so you will want to discuss with Pro Circuit exactly how much motor you want and need. Pro Circuit In-House Motor Modifications: Contact Pro Circuit.

Pro Circuit 2020 Team Graphic Kit

Many will argue that the graphic kit is not a performance enhancer, that is not necessarily true. Although the 2020 Kawasaki KX250 won’t run any differently, the upgraded graphics could inspire the owner to ride just a little bit harder for a little bit longer. Pro Circuit 2020 Team Graphic Kit Price: $127 MSRP.

Action Photography by Michael Brigida and Ryne Swanberg

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 Photo Gallery