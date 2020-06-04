Thursday, June 4, 2020
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles Super73 Flat Track RX First Look: Custom Pedal-Assist E-Bike

Super73 Flat Track RX First Look: Custom Pedal-Assist E-Bike

The lines between motorcycles, bicycles, and mopeds continue to blur. Super73, a self-described “American lifestyle adventure brand fusing motorcycle heritage and youth culture” based in Irvine, is an innovator in the mixed-use genre. Its pedal-assist e-bikes target the urban dweller looking for a stylish and convenient way to traverse the city landscape. The Super73 Flat Track RX is a customized version of the new, more-powerful Super73 R-Series bikes that reminds everyone that they aren’t simply bicycles.

Super73 Flat Track RX - Price

The appeal of the Super73 pedal-assist e-bikes is that they don’t require a motorcycle operator license, registration, or insurance, and can be ridden on many bike paths. In the case of the new flagship Super73-RX, the MSRP is an approachable $3495—less than $100 more than a Honda Grom.

Off the showroom floor, they are in the Class-2 ride mode. That means you can use the twist throttle and pedal-assist up to a 20 mph maximum speed. The Super73-RX also has a pedal-assist only Class 1 mode and a Class 3 mode that caps the speed at 28 mph.

Super73 Flat Track RX - MSRP

The secret weapon is the Unlimited mode that Super73 says is not for street use, and that lets the 2000-watt battery run free—ostensibly for competitive use. An iOS app allows you to use your iPhone to swap between modes. Don’t worry, Android fans—your app is coming. The app also has route tracking, turn-by-turn GPS navigation, dashboard customization, and the ability to make firmware updates to the Super73-RX.

The Super73 Flat Track RX a factory custom build that accentuates the Unlimited mode by presenting itself as a race-ready machine just looking for a dirt track for some fun.

Super73 Flat Track RX For Sale

Giving the Super73 Flat Track RX its look is lowered suspension. The single-shock is shorter, and the front end is dropped. Additionally, the handlebar is wider with a lower bend—perfect for flat track racing. A cage for the battery protects it from battle-inflicted damage.

Performance isn’t everything, and looks matter. Super73 does in-house rapid prototyping, using it tor create race-styled body panels, plus a tail section straight off America’s dirt track, and three highly visible number plates. Custom black-and-bronze paint finishes the look.

Super73 Flat Track RX pedal assist electric bicycle

The standard Super73 RX has a claimed range between 40 and 75 miles. Don’t expect to get that in the Unlimted mode, especially if you’re sliding around a dirt track on its new Super73 DBGR all-terrain tires. Feel free to throw the Flat Track RX around with abandon—it weighs just 80 pounds.

“We are very excited to share the new R Series and S2 with the world,” Super73 co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Aaron P. Wong said, “because they represent a cumulation of innovation and ingenuity through invaluable feedback from our early supporters, as well as our unique approach to the evolving landscape of electric transportation. Not only are these vehicles the most advanced products we have created, they also serve as a platform for technology and cultural innovation. We strongly believe they can help change the perspective of last-mile transportation solutions, and perhaps even primary transportation as well.”

The 21st-century motorcycling landscape continues to evolve, and vehicles such as those produced by Super73 are undoubtedly part of the future.

Photography by Garrett King

Super73 Flat Track RX Photo Gallery

 

Previous articleSLC2 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins; Roczen Falters
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC2 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins; Roczen Falters

Don Williams -
0
Round 12 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series may be a turning point in the series, as Eli Tomac extended his lead...
Read more
News

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed: New Dates Coming

Don Williams -
0
Just two weeks ago, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days opened up its competition registration, fully expecting to hold the event in mid-July. However, the Ohio...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 300 RR Review: Off-Road Two-Stroke (20 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
For 2020, Beta has completely redesigned its off-road lineup. The entire range of RR and RR-S machines get a completely new, stiffer chassis with updated...
Read more
MotoGP

Dorna CEO Ezpeleta Provides Insight on Future of 2020 MotoGP (Q&A)

Ron Lieback -
0
This week, Dorna Sports announced another cancelation in the 2020 MotoGP Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi became the...
Read more
Community

Tales of a Moonlight Rider by Russell Groover: Rider’s Library

Gary Ilminen -
0
I discovered Russell Groover through an article he wrote for the American Motorcyclist Association member magazine, American Motorcyclist. It was a type of article we...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 AMA National MX Series Aiming For 11 Rounds – Schedule Fluid

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season will be the most fluid in the history of the AMA National Championship. As of June 2,...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Super73 Flat Track RX First Look: Custom Pedal-Assist E-Bike

Don Williams -
0
The lines between motorcycles, bicycles, and mopeds continue to blur. Super73, a self-described “American lifestyle adventure brand fusing motorcycle heritage and youth culture” based...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC2 Supercross Results and Coverage: Webb Wins; Roczen Falters

Don Williams -
0
Round 12 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series may be a turning point in the series, as Eli Tomac extended his lead...
Read more
News

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed: New Dates Coming

Don Williams -
0
Just two weeks ago, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days opened up its competition registration, fully expecting to hold the event in mid-July. However, the Ohio...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Beta 300 RR Review: Off-Road Two-Stroke (20 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
For 2020, Beta has completely redesigned its off-road lineup. The entire range of RR and RR-S machines get a completely new, stiffer chassis with updated...
Read more
MotoGP

Dorna CEO Ezpeleta Provides Insight on Future of 2020 MotoGP (Q&A)

Ron Lieback -
0
This week, Dorna Sports announced another cancelation in the 2020 MotoGP Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi became the...
Read more
Community

Tales of a Moonlight Rider by Russell Groover: Rider’s Library

Gary Ilminen -
0
I discovered Russell Groover through an article he wrote for the American Motorcyclist Association member magazine, American Motorcyclist. It was a type of article we...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling