Super73 Flat Track RX First Look: Custom Pedal-Assist E-Bike

The lines between motorcycles, bicycles, and mopeds continue to blur. Super73, a self-described “American lifestyle adventure brand fusing motorcycle heritage and youth culture” based in Irvine, is an innovator in the mixed-use genre. Its pedal-assist e-bikes target the urban dweller looking for a stylish and convenient way to traverse the city landscape. The Super73 Flat Track RX is a customized version of the new, more-powerful Super73 R-Series bikes that reminds everyone that they aren’t simply bicycles.

The appeal of the Super73 pedal-assist e-bikes is that they don’t require a motorcycle operator license, registration, or insurance, and can be ridden on many bike paths. In the case of the new flagship Super73-RX, the MSRP is an approachable $3495—less than $100 more than a Honda Grom.

Off the showroom floor, they are in the Class-2 ride mode. That means you can use the twist throttle and pedal-assist up to a 20 mph maximum speed. The Super73-RX also has a pedal-assist only Class 1 mode and a Class 3 mode that caps the speed at 28 mph.

The secret weapon is the Unlimited mode that Super73 says is not for street use, and that lets the 2000-watt battery run free—ostensibly for competitive use. An iOS app allows you to use your iPhone to swap between modes. Don’t worry, Android fans—your app is coming. The app also has route tracking, turn-by-turn GPS navigation, dashboard customization, and the ability to make firmware updates to the Super73-RX.

The Super73 Flat Track RX a factory custom build that accentuates the Unlimited mode by presenting itself as a race-ready machine just looking for a dirt track for some fun.

Giving the Super73 Flat Track RX its look is lowered suspension. The single-shock is shorter, and the front end is dropped. Additionally, the handlebar is wider with a lower bend—perfect for flat track racing. A cage for the battery protects it from battle-inflicted damage.

Performance isn’t everything, and looks matter. Super73 does in-house rapid prototyping, using it tor create race-styled body panels, plus a tail section straight off America’s dirt track, and three highly visible number plates. Custom black-and-bronze paint finishes the look.

The standard Super73 RX has a claimed range between 40 and 75 miles. Don’t expect to get that in the Unlimted mode, especially if you’re sliding around a dirt track on its new Super73 DBGR all-terrain tires. Feel free to throw the Flat Track RX around with abandon—it weighs just 80 pounds.

“We are very excited to share the new R Series and S2 with the world,” Super73 co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Aaron P. Wong said, “because they represent a cumulation of innovation and ingenuity through invaluable feedback from our early supporters, as well as our unique approach to the evolving landscape of electric transportation. Not only are these vehicles the most advanced products we have created, they also serve as a platform for technology and cultural innovation. We strongly believe they can help change the perspective of last-mile transportation solutions, and perhaps even primary transportation as well.”

The 21st-century motorcycling landscape continues to evolve, and vehicles such as those produced by Super73 are undoubtedly part of the future.

Photography by Garrett King

Super73 Flat Track RX Photo Gallery