Cake Delivered To America: 2021 Ösa+ and Ösa Lite

Despite all the uncertainties of late, the 2021 Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite are being delivered to customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite are utility-oriented motorcycles—similar in function to the ubiquitous Honda Ruckus—that are powered by electricity. As Cake is a Swedish company, it was less impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic than companies in countries with a more restrictive response to the coronavirus.

Whenever we see a flashy new electric motorcycle, our skeptical sides often think ‘vaporware.’ The delivery of the Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite shows the motorcycles to be very real.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Ösa platform is now ready for delivery to riders here in the US and, within just a few weeks, around the world,” Cake Brand Manager Zach Clayton said. “Whether it’s a restaurant delivery service doing neighborhood deliveries, or a surfer looking for a low-impact way to get to the beach with their board, the Ösa models provide so many ways for people to expand enterprise opportunities and exploration.”

It’s not often you hear a motorcycle described as being inspired by a workbench. However, it is apt in the case of the modular and highly customizable Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite. With much of the world moving toward home delivery of food and consumer goods, the environmentally friendly Ösa+ and Ösa Lite seem to be made for the times.

“We’ve been anxiously awaiting the Ösa to hit the streets, and we’re pleased to say we’re right on target. Our ambition has been to create a motorbike that would serve as a powerful utility, transportation, and exploration tool—a tool that not only carries an abundance of gear, but also serves as a mobile workshop and a rolling power station,” said Cake founder Stefan Ytterborn. “So, aside from serving the need for clean and efficient urban commuting or last-mile delivery use, for most people Ösa will allow them to have off-the-grid cinema nights in the woods, backcountry live gigs, dinner parties along at the beach. Whatever comes to mind and wherever, the access to power can bring traditional pursuits to new, virgin places and create entirely new experiences.”

Ytterborn was touching on the wide range of accessories for the Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite, which results in over 1000 possible configurations of the motorcycles.

The Ösa Lite has a top speed of 30 mph and has an MSRP of $6500. For those with the need for speed, the Ösa+ does over 60 mph with an $8500 MSRP.

“So, we hope it’s an encouraging bit of news that helps us all see some light at the end of the proverbial tunnel—news that reminds us that, while it will be different, we will get back outside and we will continue to explore and innovate,” a Cake publicist told us.

2021 Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite