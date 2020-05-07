COVID-19 Countermeasure: Mask and Helmet Can Work Together

If you’re in an area where you can get out on your motorcycle, and you are inclined to wear a face mask when among others, and you also tend to use a helmet, but you don’t want to have to wear the mask all the time while on the road, which is my situation, there are some options.

There are a lot of ideas out there for homemade cloth masks, which help reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus – though not absolutely preventive – when used in conjunction with some social distancing.

My better half, Jacci Shauger, who is an RN, as I am, has made some great cloth masks for us that include an added layer of non-woven material between two layers of cloth for added filtration.

Though they are comfortable, when I’m out on the road, social distancing by miles, I’d prefer not to wear one full time. I do want to mask up when stopping for fuel or any other activities that put me among others, but I don’t want to have to take off my helmet to mask up.

I have found this can be a little difficult with a typical full-face helmet. My solution has been to use a modular helmet so I can raise the chin bar, slide the ends of the mask into the helmet between my face and the cheek pads until it is snug and then putting the chin bar back down. That way, it’s not necessary to take the helmet off to put the elastic ear loops all the way around my ears. When I’m done paying for the gas or whatever, I can just slip the mask down and out from under the helmet and get on my way.

If you tend to use an open face helmet, the same technique can be used if you prefer not to take the helmet off. If you ride with a half helmet, going with a face mask is pretty easy, depending on the design.

Whatever you ride, whatever your choices for gear, stay safe out there!