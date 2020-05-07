Öhlins TTX GP Shock For Ducati Panigale V2: First Look

When Senior Editor Nic de Sena reviewed the new 2020 Ducati Panigale V2 last fall, he had nothing bad to say about the standard Sachs shock. However, there’s always room for improvement, and the vaunted Öhlins TTX GP Supersport aftermarket shock offers that exact opportunity.

The damping is fully adjustable by hand thanks to large knobs positioned off the shock body, making it easier for track day fine-tuning to get the most from the TTX GP shock. If you prefer to make the damping adjustments with a tool, that is also possible. Additionally, the range of adjustment is wider and more precise on the TTX GP shock to satisfy the outliers.

The internal needle adjusters for the damping offer “improved guidance and enhanced flow restriction characteristics further enhances compression and rebound damping, while a new 36mm solid piston and next-generation piston band boost traction and feedback for superior control,” according to an Öhlins spokesman.

Another claimed advantage to the Öhlins TXT GP shock is that it better controls weight transfers, keeping the tire contact patches more consistent. In addition to improving the handling response of the Ducati Panigale V2 supersport, it also reducing tire wear. That means more laps with higher performance, as well as longer gaps between tire changes.

The technology used in the Öhlins TTX GP had its teeth cut in the unforgiving competitive conditions of MotoGP, World Superbike, and British Superbike. That will come handy next time you are throwing down laps at the Circuit of the Americas, Portimao, Brands Hatch, or your local favorite course on your Ducati Panigale V2.

“Upgrading to the TTX GP shock brings the V2 to an entirely new level of agility, performance, and rider satisfaction,” according to Andrew Notman of Öhlins’ two-wheel sales, marketing, and product management.

Expect to pay around $1300 for the Öhlins TTX GP shock for the Ducati Panigale V2.