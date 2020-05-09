Saturday, May 9, 2020
2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Just because you’re a Harley-Davidson Softail, it doesn’t mean you can’t go touring or be sporty. The category mixing 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide offers excellent handling in the twisties, along with the power of a Milwaukee-Eight 107, and a pair of modern sidebags for commuting or weekend escapes.

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide - MSRP

Pull out of corners is impressive with the Sport Glide, as it produces its maximum torque of 108 ft-lbs at just 2750 rpm. That always gives you a head start to the next corner. Harley-Davidson didn’t slam the suspension or give the Sport Glide small tires (that’s a 16-/18-inch combo), so there a decent amount of cornering clearance to be used by the quality Michelin Scorcher 31 tires. The handling favors stable over agile, as the rake is 30 degrees and that wheelbase a roomy 64 inches. Braking is satisfactory with a single-disc front arrangement.

Up front, there’s a detachable bikini fairing—sport and touring ready. Significant others will appreciate the seating accommodations and USB port.

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide - Prices

The seat is an approachable 26.8 degrees, and the seat/pegs/grips triangle is just about right for the mixed intended use. As a bagger, the Sport Glide is a capable in-town motorcycle when it comes time to ride for the job, and you need to haul some cargo along.

There are certainly more sporting motorcycles and better tourers, especially for long distances. However, if you are keeping it close to home, and you have lots of different plans and ways to enjoy a motorcycle, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide provides its owner with an impressive menu of capabilities.

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
  • Displacement: 107ci
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Maximum torque: 108 ft-lbs @ 2750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Valvetrain: Single-cam; 4 vpc
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild steel tube w/ rectangular backbone
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted cartridge fork with triple-rate spring; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front tire: 130/70 x 18
  • Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
  • Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 292mm fixed disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 5.9 inches
  • Seat height: 26.8 inches
  • Lean angle: Right, 27.9 degrees; left, 28.7 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 699 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Colors/Prices:

  • Vivid Black: $18,599 MSRP
  • Midnight Blue; River Rock Gray Denim; Performance Orange: $18,999 MSRP
  • Tahitian Teal: $19,549 MSRP
  • Scorched Orange/Silver Flux: $19,749

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

