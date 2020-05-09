2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Just because you’re a Harley-Davidson Softail, it doesn’t mean you can’t go touring or be sporty. The category mixing 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide offers excellent handling in the twisties, along with the power of a Milwaukee-Eight 107, and a pair of modern sidebags for commuting or weekend escapes.

Pull out of corners is impressive with the Sport Glide, as it produces its maximum torque of 108 ft-lbs at just 2750 rpm. That always gives you a head start to the next corner. Harley-Davidson didn’t slam the suspension or give the Sport Glide small tires (that’s a 16-/18-inch combo), so there a decent amount of cornering clearance to be used by the quality Michelin Scorcher 31 tires. The handling favors stable over agile, as the rake is 30 degrees and that wheelbase a roomy 64 inches. Braking is satisfactory with a single-disc front arrangement.

Up front, there’s a detachable bikini fairing—sport and touring ready. Significant others will appreciate the seating accommodations and USB port.

The seat is an approachable 26.8 degrees, and the seat/pegs/grips triangle is just about right for the mixed intended use. As a bagger, the Sport Glide is a capable in-town motorcycle when it comes time to ride for the job, and you need to haul some cargo along.

There are certainly more sporting motorcycles and better tourers, especially for long distances. However, if you are keeping it close to home, and you have lots of different plans and ways to enjoy a motorcycle, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide provides its owner with an impressive menu of capabilities.

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Maximum torque: 108 ft-lbs @ 2750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild steel tube w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted cartridge fork with triple-rate spring; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 130/70 x 18

Rear tire: 180/70 x 16

Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm fixed disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Lean angle: Right, 27.9 degrees; left, 28.7 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 699 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Colors/Prices:

Vivid Black: $18,599 MSRP

Midnight Blue; River Rock Gray Denim; Performance Orange: $18,999 MSRP

Tahitian Teal: $19,549 MSRP

Scorched Orange/Silver Flux: $19,749

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Photo Gallery