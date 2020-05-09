2021 Custom and Adventure Motorcycle Calendars First Look

Much of the world has to be thinking about 2021. No doubt about it, 2020 has thrown a beanball at us, and we couldn’t quite get out of the way. So, it’s a good time to start planning your 2021 activities. Sure, you can use Google Calendar or some other soulless electronic app or website, or you can get a 2021 Custom and Adventure motorcycle calendars from Octane Press that reflect your passion for two wheels.

First up, we have the 13-month 2021 Custom Motorcycles wall calendar from the highly regarded folks at Bike EXIF. Measuring 17 x 12 inches and printed on 128 gsm art paper (yeah, that’s the good stuff), the 2021 Custom Motorcycles calendar is curated by Bike EXIF Publisher Chris Hunter, collecting high-quality photographs of striking motorcycles from all around the globe. Nothing is off-limits in the calendar, with subjects ranging from Shaun Walker’s motorized BMX bike to the Ziller Garage steampunk BMW boxer. Every month, there is something striking and original to ponder.

The 2021 Adventure Motorcycle calendar—measuring 17 x 12 inches—is magic created by Simon Cudby at Upshift Online. Cudby, a legendary off-road motorcycle photographer, takes you outside the studio and out to some of the most magnificent scenery on the planet. You will see a BMW F 800 GS flanked by the Matanuska Glacier in Alaska one month and in another month, a Husqvarna FE 450 on the rocks in Utah’s White Wash Sand Dunes trail system. This is the sort of calendar that has you scribbling notes and dates for rides—it is inspirational.

The 2021 Custom Motorcycles Calendar will run you $18, while Octane Press gets $20 for the Adventure Motorcycle Calendar. If your tastes range outside of motorcycles, Octane Press has all sorts of 2021 calendars ranging from vintage automobile racing to Farmall tractors to Caterpillar earthmovers. We are all due a great 2021, so let’s starting planning!