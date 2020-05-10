2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

The smallest of the German company’s naked upright sporting Roadster line, the affordable 2020 BMW G 310 R is an outstanding entry-level sportbike. That fact that it comes from a premium brand such as BMW reminds us of the power of collaboration with other countries—TVS Motor Company in India (recent purchaser of the Norton brand) collaborated on the development of the G 310 R, and does the manufacturing.

Fortunately, BMW makes sure the build quality is up to snuff, and the BMW G 310 R has proven to be a capable and reliable motorcycle. The oversquare DOHC single revs up to a peak of 34 horsepower at 9500 rpm, and the peak of 21 ft-lbs of torque assures good acceleration as long as you are aggressive with the throttle.

The suspension is fundamental, and all that’s needed for the G 310 R’s intended usage. The Bybre brake calipers are good ones, and BMW’s in-house ABS adds safety. Michelin Pilot Street tires get good grip in the canyons, and enjoy a long life, which will satisfy commuters and urban riders. The top speed of 90 mph keeps the G 310 R credible on the freeway.

Thrifty riders will be delighted that the 2020 BMW G 310 R gets 71 mpg, though they will have to put premium in the tank. That’s okay, as everyone will be noting how cool the bike looks during the infrequent fuel stops. Don’t worry, you don’t have to tell them that the MSRP is below $5k—let them think you’re a high roller.

2020 BMW G 310 R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake

Displacement: 313cc

Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62mm

Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm

Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm

Maximum speed: 90 mph

Compression ratio: 10.6:1

Valvetrain: DOHC

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: Endless O-ring CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel bridge-type frame w/ detachable rear subframe

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Tires: Michelin Pilot Street

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 150/60 x 17

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted fixed four-piston Bybre caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.0 inches

Rake: 25.1 degrees

Trail: 4 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches (options vary from 30.3 to 31.5 inches)

Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg

Curb weight: 349 pounds

2020 BMW G 310 R Colors and Prices