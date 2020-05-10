Sunday, May 10, 2020
Buyers Guide BMW 2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

The smallest of the German company’s naked upright sporting Roadster line, the affordable 2020 BMW G 310 R is an outstanding entry-level sportbike. That fact that it comes from a premium brand such as BMW reminds us of the power of collaboration with other countries—TVS Motor Company in India (recent purchaser of the Norton brand) collaborated on the development of the G 310 R, and does the manufacturing.

Fortunately, BMW makes sure the build quality is up to snuff, and the BMW G 310 R has proven to be a capable and reliable motorcycle. The oversquare DOHC single revs up to a peak of 34 horsepower at 9500 rpm, and the peak of 21 ft-lbs of torque assures good acceleration as long as you are aggressive with the throttle.

The suspension is fundamental, and all that’s needed for the G 310 R’s intended usage. The Bybre brake calipers are good ones, and BMW’s in-house ABS adds safety. Michelin Pilot Street tires get good grip in the canyons, and enjoy a long life, which will satisfy commuters and urban riders. The top speed of 90 mph keeps the G 310 R credible on the freeway.

Thrifty riders will be delighted that the 2020 BMW G 310 R gets 71 mpg, though they will have to put premium in the tank. That’s okay, as everyone will be noting how cool the bike looks during the infrequent fuel stops. Don’t worry, you don’t have to tell them that the MSRP is below $5k—let them think you’re a high roller.

2020 BMW G 310 R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake
  • Displacement: 313cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62mm
  • Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 90 mph
  • Compression ratio: 10.6:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: Six-speed
  • Final drive: Endless O-ring

    CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel bridge-type frame w/ detachable rear subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Tires: Michelin Pilot Street
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted fixed four-piston Bybre caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.0 inches
  • Rake: 25.1 degrees
  • Trail: 4 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches (options vary from 30.3 to 31.5 inches)
  • Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg
  • Curb weight: 349 pounds

2020 BMW G 310 R Colors and Prices

  • Cosmic Black 2: $4945 MSRP
  • Racing Red: $4945 MSRP
  • HP Style Pearl White Metallic: $5045 MSRP

 

Previous article2021 Custom and Adventure Motorcycle Calendars First Look
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Custom and Adventure Motorcycle Calendars First Look

Don Williams -
0
Much of the world has to be thinking about 2021. No doubt about it, 2020 has thrown a beanball at us, and we couldn’t...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Just because you’re a Harley-Davidson Softail, it doesn’t mean you can’t go touring or be sporty. The category mixing 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide offers...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Cake Delivered To America: 2021 Ösa+ and Ösa Lite

Don Williams -
0
Despite all the uncertainties of late, the 2021 Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite are being delivered to customers in the United States, Europe, and...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP 2020 Goal: A 16-Race Series With 12 in Europe

Don Williams -
0
If you don’t speak Spanish, there’s a good chance you missed Dorna Sports CEO Carmello Ezpeleta talking about the eventual MotoGP 2020 Series on...
Read more
Community

COVID-19 Countermeasure: Mask and Helmet Can Work Together

Gary Ilminen -
0
If you’re in an area where you can get out on your motorcycle, and you are inclined to wear a face mask when among...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Öhlins TTX GP Shock For Ducati Panigale V2: First Look

Don Williams -
0
When Senior Editor Nic de Sena reviewed the new 2020 Ducati Panigale V2 last fall, he had nothing bad to say about the standard...
Read more
BMW

2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The smallest of the German company’s naked upright sporting Roadster line, the affordable 2020 BMW G 310 R is an outstanding entry-level sportbike. That...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2021 Custom and Adventure Motorcycle Calendars First Look

Don Williams -
0
Much of the world has to be thinking about 2021. No doubt about it, 2020 has thrown a beanball at us, and we couldn’t...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Just because you’re a Harley-Davidson Softail, it doesn’t mean you can’t go touring or be sporty. The category mixing 2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide offers...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Cake Delivered To America: 2021 Ösa+ and Ösa Lite

Don Williams -
0
Despite all the uncertainties of late, the 2021 Cake Ösa+ and Ösa Lite are being delivered to customers in the United States, Europe, and...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP 2020 Goal: A 16-Race Series With 12 in Europe

Don Williams -
0
If you don’t speak Spanish, there’s a good chance you missed Dorna Sports CEO Carmello Ezpeleta talking about the eventual MotoGP 2020 Series on...
Read more
Community

COVID-19 Countermeasure: Mask and Helmet Can Work Together

Gary Ilminen -
0
If you’re in an area where you can get out on your motorcycle, and you are inclined to wear a face mask when among...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling