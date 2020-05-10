2020 BMW G 310 R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

The smallest of the German company’s naked upright sporting Roadster line, the affordable 2020 BMW G 310 R is an outstanding entry-level sportbike. That fact that it comes from a premium brand such as BMW reminds us of the power of collaboration with other countries—TVS Motor Company in India (recent purchaser of the Norton brand) collaborated on the development of the G 310 R, and does the manufacturing.
Fortunately, BMW makes sure the build quality is up to snuff, and the BMW G 310 R has proven to be a capable and reliable motorcycle. The oversquare DOHC single revs up to a peak of 34 horsepower at 9500 rpm, and the peak of 21 ft-lbs of torque assures good acceleration as long as you are aggressive with the throttle.
The suspension is fundamental, and all that’s needed for the G 310 R’s intended usage. The Bybre brake calipers are good ones, and BMW’s in-house ABS adds safety. Michelin Pilot Street tires get good grip in the canyons, and enjoy a long life, which will satisfy commuters and urban riders. The top speed of 90 mph keeps the G 310 R credible on the freeway.
Thrifty riders will be delighted that the 2020 BMW G 310 R gets 71 mpg, though they will have to put premium in the tank. That’s okay, as everyone will be noting how cool the bike looks during the infrequent fuel stops. Don’t worry, you don’t have to tell them that the MSRP is below $5k—let them think you’re a high roller.
2020 BMW G 310 R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake
- Displacement: 313cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62mm
- Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum speed: 90 mph
- Compression ratio: 10.6:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Final drive: Endless O-ring
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel bridge-type frame w/ detachable rear subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Tires: Michelin Pilot Street
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted fixed four-piston Bybre caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.0 inches
- Rake: 25.1 degrees
- Trail: 4 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches (options vary from 30.3 to 31.5 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg
- Curb weight: 349 pounds
2020 BMW G 310 R Colors and Prices
- Cosmic Black 2: $4945 MSRP
- Racing Red: $4945 MSRP
- HP Style Pearl White Metallic: $5045 MSRP