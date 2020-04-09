One-Off Ducati Hypermotard 950 Won By California Rider

After the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Concept was unveiled at the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este at Italy’s Lake Como, Ducati decided to do a bit more with the idea. Ducati Design Centre created a one-off graphics package for a standard Hypermotard closely replicating the graffiti-fueled livery on the concept bike. Next, the customized Hypermotard was offered as a grand prize in a drawing that was exclusive to Ducati owners. To enter, owners uploaded the registrations of their Ducati motorcycles to the Join Ducati portion of Ducati.com.

Jose Carlos Sagarminaga of Manteca, Calif. made the upload of his documentation, and was rewarded with the concept Ducati Hypermotard 950 replica. It turns out the 34-year-old member of this local Ducati Owners Club is already an owner of a Hypermotard SP that gets use on track days. Of course, Sagarminaga’s Hypermotard doesn’t have the exclusive graphics package that includes the autograph of Ducati Senior Motorcycle Designer Andrea Amato, the man behind the livery.

According to Ducati, “this exclusive and beautiful motorbike is already on its way from Borgo Panigale to the USA.”

Ducati offered plenty of other prizes in the drawing, including three Ducati MotoGP Experience packages. The packages invite two people to a European MotoGP race, where they are provided accommodations and given access to most areas of the racing facility. Additionally, they get a meet-and-greet with Ducati Team MotoGP riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci.

Farther down the prize list were 15 1:8-scale models of the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Concept, which won the Concept Bikes: New Design and Prototypes by Manufacturers and Independents category at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Finally, Ducati had Ogio make 10 Redline B2 backpacks that are exclusive to the contest.

Satisfied with the participation in the drawing, Ducati says it will have other events of this type for Ducati owners who are registered at MyDucati.