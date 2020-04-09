Energica Planning Production Restart at Modena, Italy Headquarters

Energica, builders of electric-powered road-going motorcycles and the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup racebikes, is making plans to restart production at its headquarters in Modena, Italy. “I agree with what Confindustria [General Confederation of Italian Industry] said, ”Energica Motor Company CEO Livia Cevolini asserted, “it is important to define a roadmap for a safe reopening.”

“Energica has already started organizing the production recovery,” Cevolini reveals, “while confirming and increasing the protection measures already applied before the closure.”

To do so, Cevolini says, “As before the lockdown, each employee will be equipped with surgical masks and gloves. Disinfection will be applied to incoming and outgoing goods.”

“The safeguard of health and safety of our workers comes first,” Cevolini continued. “We are therefore available to consider any further request, including serological tests.”

Part of the plan to restart production includes creative staffing management. “Our production could resume with a maximum of 30 people on an area of 3000 square meters [32,300 square feet],” Cevolini says, “organized in two or more shifts to further increase the distance between people.”

“According to the authorities’ timing, we are ready and lined up on the grid,” Cevolini states. “Our aim is to be able to follow up on our customers’ requests and our growth path as soon as possible. Having many markets open and in compliance with the local regulations, we will be able to deliver many of the bikes ordered and, therefore, to restart, including smart working for the office staff. Last but not least, the reopening of supplier companies will be key. The supply chain is a crucial element for the resuming of the entire production chain, made up of hundreds of supplier companies. In our case, more than 80 percent of the supply chain is Italian.”

“In these hard times, it is also necessary not to stop our beating heart,” Energica’s Cevolini said, “the Made in Italy manufacturing that has made us unique in the world.”

Photography by Marcello Mannoni