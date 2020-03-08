2020 Daytona Supercross Results and Coverage: Tomac Comeback

Ken Roczen lost a nearly seven-second early lead in the 2020 Daytona Supercross to a hard-charging Eli Tomac, with Tomac taking his fourth Daytona 450SX win and sole possession of the lead in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Webb took the final podium spot after running in P2 at the halfway point, and moves into P3 in the standings.

The Ricky Carmichael designed track was a tough one, with every conceivable obstacle, including one that was inconceivable—a 360-degree left-hander for a first turn, a tribute to flat track racing at Daytona. Blake Baggett crashed hard on the opening lap, and did not remount. The whoops had brutal peaks during the 250SX Heats, resulting in multiple hard crashes. However, the whoops were shaved down by the track crew before the 450 Heats; the whoops ended up being a bit player for the night.

Roczen sprinted out to an early lead, after a Jason Anderson holeshot, leading the first 14 laps of the 18-lap contest. Aaron Plessinger was in P3 for the first two laps before he was passed by the freight train of Justin Barcia, Tomac, and Webb on lap 3.

Early on, Tomac followed Webb through the pack, as they started 5-6. Anderson held off Webb for three laps, and then Tomac for another three laps, losing his spot on the podium. Webb was able to hold P2 until lap 12, when Tomac was able to get past after a long duel between the two.

With 12 laps completed, Roczen’s lead had dwindled to 3.5 seconds. Tomac put in the best lap of the night on lap 13, cutting Roczen’s lead to 1.1 seconds. Two laps later, Tomac went by as Roczen stumbled on the exit to a chicane. Tomac extended his lead to 1.8 seconds with a lap to go, but Roczen made a last-ditch effort to retake the lead, coming up just 0.7 seconds short at the checkered flag.

Webb and Anderson went at it on the final laps, with Webb prevailing by 0.6 seconds for P3. Over 20 seconds back, Barcia and Plessinger went back and forth between P5 and P6, with Barcia eventually prevailing via a late-race sprint to the finish. Regardless, Plessinger’s P6 finish is his best of the year, and he is on an 8-7-6 run.

Dean Wilson took P7, over 10 seconds ahead of Malcolm Stewart. Stewart has found a niche in the top 10, going 8-7-7-8-8 in his last five races. Justin Hill was lonely in P9, dropping off the 5-6-6 run he had going into Daytona. Justin Brayton, a winner at Daytona two years ago, was 1:04 off the leader and took the final top-10 spot.

Ten rounds into the 17-round series, Tomac and Roczen have established themselves as the dominating force. The duo has eight of the ten wins, and runner-up Roczen is now a full race ahead of Webb in P3. Webb is a podium regular, with seven appearances and one win. It is a two-rider battle as the second half of the season gets underway.

The next round is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Check out our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule for streaming and cablecast times.

Photographs by Feld Entertainment, Align Media et al.

2020 Daytona Supercross Results, Daytona International Speedway

Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Ken Roczen (Honda) Cooper Webb (KTM) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Malcolm Stewart (Honda) Justin Hill (Honda) Justin Brayton (Honda) Vince Friese (Honda) Benny Bloss (KTM) Chad Reed (Honda) Martín Dávalos (KTM) Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha) Ryan Sipes (KTM) Henry Miller (KTM) Ryan Breece (Suzuki) Adam Enticknap (Suzuki) Daniel Herrlein (KTM) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Blake Baggett (KTM)

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (10 of 17 rounds)