2020 Oakland Supercross Results and Coverage: Tomac Responds

On a tight track at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland that required aggressive riding, Eli Tomac took his second win of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. After a daringly rough pass of Ken Roczen in the final corner, defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb finished second, his third podium of 2020. Roczen’s lead in the standings is cut to three points over Tomac, as each rider has two wins after five rounds.

Roczen (Team Honda HRC) grabbed the holeshot and immediately established a one-second lead over Adam Cianciarulo (Monster Energy Kawasaki). Dogging Cianciarulo was his teammate, Tomac. The three riders rode in formation for seven laps until Tomac put a hard pass on Cianciarulo, knocking the rookie off the track. Cianciarulo returned to the track in P3, as Tomac took off after Roczen.

On lap 11 (of 21), Tomac put a clean move on Roczen, taking the lead. Roczen settled into P2 until lap 15, when Tomac botched the sand section. Tomac ran off the track, handing the lead back to Roczen, with Cianciarulo holding firm in P3. Tomac responded with two blistering laps, retaking the lead from Roczen on lap 18. On the same lap, a charging Webb (Red Bull KTM), who had been in P4 from the opening lap, passed Cianciarulo for the last podium spot.

As Tomac built a commanding lead, Webb quickly distanced himself from Cianciarulo, clocking in laps that were as much as four seconds faster than Cianciarulo. The podium looked set until Webb became the fastest man on the track for the final two laps. Webb gained over one-second on Roczen on the penultimate lap, and closed in dramatically on the last lap. When Roczen overjumped just before the final corner, he left the door open and Webb barged in underneath Roczen. The two collided, with Roczen knocked across the track and Webb snatching away P2.

Webb ended up 3.5 seconds behind a cruising Tomac, with Cianciarulo a distant 10 seconds behind Roczen. Jason Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) took a lonely P5 after a P7 start, passing Heat 2 winner Justin Hill (Smartop/MotoConcepts/Honda) on lap 7 and teammate Zach Osborne three laps later. Hill’s P8 finish was his first top 10 of the year, while Osborne dropped to P11.

Justin Barcia (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing), who had to go to the LCQ after blowing up his motor on the last lap of his Heat race, stormed from P11 on the first lap to a P6 finish. Dean Wilson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) pulled out of a 13-13-10-13 slump to finish in P7. Wilson had to go to the LCQ after crashing in his Heat.

While Roczen (113 points) and Tomac (110) are battling for the Championship, there is a close three-way battle for P3 between Barcia (98), Anderson (96), Webb (95). Of those three, Webb has momentum, going 4-2 in the last two rounds.

The series moves to Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Be sure to check our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule for cable and streaming times.

Photography by Simon Cudby, Rich Shephard, and Feld Entertainment

2020 Oakland Supercross Results, RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland

Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Cooper Webb (KTM) Ken Roczen (Honda) Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Justin Hill (Honda) Blake Baggett (KTM) Malcolm Stewart (Honda) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Justin Brayton (Honda) Vince Friese (Honda) Martin Davalos (KTM) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha) Alex Ray (Kawasaki) Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki) Cade Autenrieth (Honda) Ryan Breece (Suzuki) Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki)

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (5 of 17 rounds)