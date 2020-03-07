2020 Fantasy Supercross Daytona Picks: Tomac, Roczen, and Webb Lead

It’s time to get your RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross picks in for the Daytona round. This means you have to pick the top five finishers in order, along with 10th place (the Wild Card this week). Last week was a wild one with Martín Dávalos in the top five, and that serves as a reminder that anything can happen.

The top four are pretty much a lock these days— Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Cooper Webb—though not in that alphabetical order. Those four riders have accounted for 11 of 12 top-four finishes in the last three rounds. Let’s look at those four competitors before going to the fifth top-five.

Tomac remains the safest choice for P1. He leads the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series with four wins.

Next up is Roczen, he has three wins. Also, if you picked Roczen for P2 every round this year, you would have hit it precisely on two occasions, and scored 10 points (the award for getting within one position in the top five) in five other rounds. With that record, Roczen is the man to put in P2.

Defending Supercross Champion Webb is a robust P3 play. Webb took P3 last week in Atlanta, rebounding from a horrible crash in Arlington. In nine rounds, Webb has been in P3 three times, and within one spot of P3 three times. That’s a reliable points payday.

Barcia has been in the top five in five of the last six rounds. Twice he has been in P5 and twice in P4. That makes Barcia a natural for P4. He has only been outside the top five at two rounds, so he puts points on the board for you, even if it’s not the maximum, or the 10 points for getting close.

P5 is a tricky one. At this point, consider Dávalos a fluke. His P5 finish last week was his only top 10 result of the year.

Jason Anderson has broken hearts at three of the last four rounds, going 14-10-3-11. Those double-digit finishes haven’t been poor rides, but rather some bad luck. Last week, Anderson was knocked down on the last lap, and earlier terrible finishes were due to a start crash and another last-lap mishap. Anderson is always a top-five threat, and has three P5 finishes this year. He’s a solid pick for the spot, though you will have to cross your fingers that nothing odd will happen.

Justin Hill is the only other likely P5 rider. He has gone 5-6-6 that last three rounds, and that P5 was his only top-five finish of the season. Still, Hill is right there, and he’s a healthy dark horse choice. If you’re behind in the standings and need to make up some points on the leaders who make conservative, predictable choices, Hill could help you make up ground.

I’m going with a top-five of Tomac, Roczen, Webb, Barcia, and Anderson, in that order. Now, onto the Wild Card.

With P10 being the Wild Card spot, there are plenty of possibilities. Dean Wilson has two P10 finishes this year, and has been 9-10 the last two rounds—that’s a strong résumé for P10. Aaron Plessinger also has been in P10 twice, though he has been 8-7 the previous two weeks—close, but not quite there. Vince Friese has just one P10 finish, but he has been within one spot of P10 four times, including going 11-9 the last two rounds. Finally, the erratic Blake Baggett could be your P10 choice. He has two P10 finishes, along with two P9 results. He has gone 3-22-10-19 in the last four rounds, so which Baggett will show up is anyone’s guess.

You pick ’em between Wilson, Plessinger, and Friese. None of the trio has an advantage over any of the others. Baggett is a wild card pick for the Wild Card—you just don’t know. Again, if you need to make up some points, Baggett could make it happen.

Don Williams is in the top three-percent of players in the RMFantasySX competition.

