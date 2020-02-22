Fantasy Supercross Tips: 2020 Arlington – Tomac, Roczen, Webb

It’s time to get in your RMFantasySX.com picks for fantasy supercross—a fun and simple way to make the races just that much more exciting. This means picking the top five riders in order, and this week selecting the P9 finisher. It’s not complicated, and anyone can participate for free, with some cool prizes for the winners. You can even set up leagues and play against your friends for bragging rights.

After seven rounds, picking the top 5 is fairly settled, unless you want to be bold for Monster Energy Supercross Round 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

At the top of the food chain, you have Cooper Webb. He has been in the top 5 in all but one round. If you selected him for P3 at every round, he has paid off in points handsomely. The defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion is your most reliable choice, and P3 is the safe way to go.

Next up is Eli Tomac. Like Webb, he has six top-5 finishes in seven rounds. However, he is a bit erratic within that top 5, so you want to go with either P1 or P4 for Tomac. Tomac has three wins, so make it P1. Plus, this is a Triple Crown race, and Tomac likes that format.

Three riders have five top-five finishes in 2020, so they should round out your pics. Ken Roczen makes for a strong P2 choice, as he either finished in P2 or one-spot away (good for 10 points in the RMFantasySX system), in five of seven rounds.

So, now you have the safe podium choice: Tomac, Roczen, Webb (just like the standings).

Although Jason Anderson has not performed well the last two weeks, going 14-10 due to bad starts, it’s not quite time to give up on the 2018 Supercross Champion. Before that, he was on a 5-3-5-3-5 run. Picking him for P4 is a safe bet, though feel free to go with P5.

Your last safe top 5 rider is Justin Barcia, as he is on a 5-6-5-4 run. That makes P5 his slot.

The elephant in the room is Adam Cianciarulo. He has been the fastest qualifier at the first seven rounds. Yet, he has only finished in the top-5 three times. Cianciarulo is the most persuasive argument for not basing your picks on qualifying. Sure, he’s fast, but consistency counts in Triple Crown races, and Cianciarulo’s biggest weakness is consistency—he’s fast, and then he hits the deck. You can put him in P2, P3, or P4, and cross your fingers, but keep in mind that he has yet to win a race this year, and he has just two podiums.

The Wild Card is always tricky, and P9 is the challenge this week. Malcolm Stewart, Justin Brayton, and Aaron Plessinger have been in that neighborhood all year long. Stewart has been in P9, or one position either way, four times this year. Brayton and Plessinger have been either P9, or one position off, three times. Blake Baggett has two P9 finishes, but his finishes are erratic, and he may not be riding this weekend. Stewart makes good statistical sense, and Brayton was in P9 last week. Flip a coin, with an edge to Stewart.

So, to recap for the 2020 Arlington Supercross:

Eli Tomac Ken Roczen Cooper Webb Jason Anderson Justin Barcia Wild Card P9: Malcolm Stewart

To tune in and watch the race, be sure to check out our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule for cablecasting and streaming times.

Photography by Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, et al

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (7 of 17 rounds)