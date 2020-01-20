2016-2020 Triumph Thruxton Recall: Side Stand Issues

Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 3,244 of its 2016-2018 Thruxton, 2016-2019 Thruxton R, and 2020 Thruxton TFC motorcycles due to side-stand issues.

Triumph says the side stand spring may fracture, which can cause the switch to activate and shut off the engine. This malfunction can increase the risk of a crash.

Triumph says it will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side stand spring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on Feb. 10, 2020.

Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN 570.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Triumph updated the Thruxton lineup for 2016. The new Thruxtons – part of a five-bike Bonneville lineup that also includes the T120, T120 Black and the Street Twin – are highlighted by the all-new liquid-cooled 1200cc parallel twin with water cooling.

Triumph also updated the exhaust, suspension and styling. The 2016 Thruxton R model also was upgraded with Brembo monobloc calipers, Showa big piston forks, Öhlins rear suspension and Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa Tires.