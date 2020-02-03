2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Unveiled: First Look

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, the bike ridden by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgement Day, turns 30 in 2020.

To pay tribute to the cruiser designed by iconic stylists Willie G. Davidson and Louie Netz, Harley has released a limited-edition Fat Boy 30th Anniversary model.

Only 2,500 models will be produced, each serialized with a number plate on the fuel tank console.

“The Fat Boy took the look, proportions and silhouette of a 1949 Hydra-Glide motorcycle and completely modernized it for a new generation of riders,” says Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Styling and Design.

“Those riders appreciated our post-war design DNA but also found themselves drawn to the clean simplicity of contemporary industrial design. Each of these elements was captured in the new 2018 version of the Fat Boy model. For this 30th Anniversary model we wanted to create something very special, so we leaned into the popularity of darker finishes and a limited run/serialized strategy to make the bike truly unique and exclusive.”

Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Model

The 30th Anniversary Fat Boy dons a “Vivid Black” paint that’s paired with satin black cast-aluminum Lakester wheels with machined highlights.

The Fat Boy, based on the new Softail platform that was launched in 2018, arrives with a blacked-out Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that features bronze-tone lower rocker covers and timer cover script.

To round out the engine’s dark look, the exhaust is finished in a Black Onyx – a physical vapor deposition paint finish that reveals the underlying chrome in bright light.

Other highlights include black headlamp nacelle, handlebar and controls, and a

bronze-tone waterslide Fat Boy tank logo.

The Fat Boy 30th Anniversary costs $21,949 – $1,350 over the base 2020 Fat Boy in Vivid Black.

For additional information, visit Harley-Davidson.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 30th Anniversary Photo Gallery