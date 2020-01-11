Saturday, January 11, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies America's Brabec Enters Rest Day with Lead at 2020 Dakar Rally

America’s Brabec Enters Rest Day with Lead at 2020 Dakar Rally

Following his fourth-place finish in stage five of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, America’s Ricky Brabec was able to retain the overall lead.

Though he received much pressure during stage six from teammate Joan Barreda on the factory Monster Energy Honda Team CRF450R Rally and KTM Factory Racing Team’s Matthias Walkner, Brabec would earn his second stage win.

Brabec completed the 515-mile stage that included a 296-mile special by 1:34 ahead of Barreda, and 2:45 ahead of Barreda.

America's Brabec Enters Rest Day with Lead at 2020 Dakar RallyWith his win, he entered Saturday’s rest day with a 20:56-minute lead over Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Pablo Quintanilla, and 25:39 ahead of the reigning Dakar Rally Champion, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team’s Toby Price, who won last year’s rally while riding with a broken wrist.

The stage started from Ha’il bound for Riyadh, providing competitors the ideal opportunity to unleash their machines on the open Saudi desert. The final day of the first week of racing saw riders face arduous navigation, off-piste and copious amounts of sand and dunes.

“The day was good,” Ricky Brabec says. “I didn’t really have a strategy. I wanted to catch Andrew Short who started in front of me and I did just that. I rode with him all day. It was very unfortunate for Toby because he had a wheel mishap at maybe kilometer 330.

“I rode to the end and now we have a rest day and I have a 20-minute lead in the general and that’s really awesome. It’s really nice knowing that. I can’t really believe it. It’s incredible. So now we are going to get some rest and recoup and refresh and get ourselves together ready for the next six days in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m more excited that we are here in warm weather than I am at being here for the rest day. I hate being cold. I have three layers on right now but it’s warmer and I’m liking it. Nacho’s riding really well. He’s a great team-mate and a great-camper mate. The problem with Toby is going to set him on fire next week, so we have to be careful next week. Hopefully we can stay ahead of him.

“I won the stage today so I have to lead out. Hopefully I can lead out well. So we will rest and put our things together and hope for a good day.

After 1475 miles of competition within six days, the Dakar riders get to relax Saturday for their only rest day ahead of Sunday’s 460-mile stage-seven trek from to Wadi Al Dawasir.

2020 Dakar Rally Stage 6 Results

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 4:36:28

2. Joan Barreda (ESP), Honda, 4:38:02 +1:34

3. Matthias Walkner (AUT), KTM, 4:39:13 +2:45

4. Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Husqvarna 4:41:23 +4:55

5. Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 4:41:30 +5:02

2020 Dakar Rally Overall Standings after 6 of 12 rounds

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 23:43:47

2. Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Husqvarna, 24:04:43 +20:56

3. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 24:09:26 +25:39

4. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 24:09:28 +25:41

5. Joan Barreda (ARG), Honda, 24:16:45 +32:58

Previous articleMcGuinness to Pilot Kawasaki ZX-10RR at 2020 Isle of Man TT
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Isle of Man TT

McGuinness to Pilot Kawasaki ZX-10RR at 2020 Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
For the 2020, McGuinness, who has 47 podiums at the IOM TT, will pilot Ninja ZX-10RR machinery in the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock and Senior TT Races.
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

FirstGear Heated Motorcycle Apparel Review: Jacket, Pants, Gloves, and Socks

Neil Wyenn -
0
I recently moved from Southern California to northern Oregon or, more specifically, I moved from a 12-month riding season to a six-month riding season....
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck First Look

Don Williams -
0
A collaboration of Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor is resulting in the 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck. Tuscany takes a GMC Sierra and, under the...
Read more
Community

Tanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation

Don Williams -
0
Donating to a worthy cause always makes you feel good. Getting something cool is also great. When you combine the two, it's gold. Good...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

KTM’s Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead

Ron Lieback -
0
The reigning Dakar Rally Champion, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team's Toby Price, claimed his second stage win Thursday during the 2020 Dakar Rally,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Damon Hypersport E-Motorcycle Unveiled: 200 MPH; 200-Mile Range

Ron Lieback -
0
Another electric motorcycle manufacturer is set to disrupt the traditional world of engine-powered bikes - Damon Motorcycles.
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Brabec Enters Rest Day with Lead at 2020 Dakar Rally

Ron Lieback -
0
With his stage-6 win at 2020 Dakar Rally, Ricky Brabec entered the rest day with a 20:56-minute lead over Husqvarna Factory Racing Team's Pablo Quintanilla.
Read more
Isle of Man TT

McGuinness to Pilot Kawasaki ZX-10RR at 2020 Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
For the 2020, McGuinness, who has 47 podiums at the IOM TT, will pilot Ninja ZX-10RR machinery in the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock and Senior TT Races.
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

FirstGear Heated Motorcycle Apparel Review: Jacket, Pants, Gloves, and Socks

Neil Wyenn -
0
I recently moved from Southern California to northern Oregon or, more specifically, I moved from a 12-month riding season to a six-month riding season....
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
An authentic retro-throwback cruiser, the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 is a standout in the light-middleweight class of cruisers.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck First Look

Don Williams -
0
A collaboration of Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor is resulting in the 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck. Tuscany takes a GMC Sierra and, under the...
Read more
Community

Tanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation

Don Williams -
0
Donating to a worthy cause always makes you feel good. Getting something cool is also great. When you combine the two, it's gold. Good...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling