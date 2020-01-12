Three years after his last Main Event win, Ken Roczen returned to the top of the podium at St. Louis, round 2 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Major arm injuries in 2017 and 2018 kept Roczen from taking any wins, and illness-induced fatigue issues hampered him last year. Leading all but the first lap, Roczen won handily over opening-round winner Justin Barcia, with 2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson taking the final podium slot in The Dome at America’s Center.

St. Louis winner Ken Roczen

Zach Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) grabbed the holeshot, holding onto the lead for a lap while under intense pressure from Roczen (Team Honda HRC). However, Roczen lept past Osborne in a rhythm section and almost took out Osborne’s front end as he completed the pass in a 90-degree left-hander. Roczen quickly charged away, opening up a 2.5-second lead by lap 3 (of 24) when Barcia (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing) took over P2. Near the end of the race, Roczen had built a lead of over eight seconds and he was able to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Although riding under the weather, Barcia settled into the P2 slot early, riding a lonely race. Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) had to work through the pack for his podium spot. Starting in P5, Anderson passed rookie sensation Adam Cianciarulo (Monster Energy Kawasaki) on lap 3, before moving into the final podium position after passing his teammate Osborne on lap 6. With a win and a runner-up finish in the first two rounds, Barcia leads the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series by five points over Roczen.

Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) again failed to compete for the podium, finishing nearly four seconds behind Anderson. Tomac started poorly—outside of the top 10—and had to work his way through the pack. After 10 laps, Tomac had only made it to P7. Tomac was in P6 on the final lap when he got by Osborne and a fallen Cianciarulo. Two rounds in, Tomac has gone 7-4 and is P5 in the standings, 14 points behind leader Barcia.

Cianciarulo was the fastest qualifier and won his Heat race, but only converted that into a P4 position after the first lap. After Barcia passed Osborne going into the whoops on lap 3, Cianciarulo put a hard move on Osborne on a 90-degree left-hander. Osborne immediately retaliated in a 180-degree right-hander, causing Cianciarulo to bobble and drop back to P6 when Anderson and Justin Brayton (Team Honda HRC). Cianciarulo never caught Anderson, but he repassed Brayton on lap 9 and Osborne on lap 12. Cianciarulo held P4 until the final lap when he went down, allowing Tomac, Osborne, and Malcolm Stewart (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) by. Cianciarulo (2-7) is tied for P3 in the standings with Anderson (5-3) after two rounds.

Although Cooper Webb (Red Bull KTM) was able to overcome illness to make the podium at A1, a chest infection slowed the defending champion considerably in St. Louis. Webb qualified poorly (P14), rebounded for P4 in his Heat, but was not competitive in the Main Event. Webb started in P15 and was only able to work his way up to P12. With two rounds in the books, Webb is P7 in the standings and 17 points behind Barcia.

There were four brands in the top four at St. Louis, and there are four brands in the top four in the season standings—Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, and Husqvarna. Injuries and illness have bitten KTM and Suzuki. The top KTM rider at St. Louis was Blake Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS), and the best Suzuki could do was P16 with Kyle Cunningham (HEP Motosports)—both non-factory riders. KTM’s Marvin Musquin and Suzuki’s Joey Savatagy suffered injuries before the start of the season, while Webb has battled illness. Suzuki’s Fredrick Norén failed to finish his Heat and was not seen again at St. Louis.

Next week, the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series returns to Angel Stadium for A2. Check our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule for the times for the live cable and streaming of qualifying and racing.

2020 St. Louis Supercross Results, The Dome at America’s Center

Ken Roczen (Honda) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna) Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) Malcolm Stewart (Honda) Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) Justin Brayton (Honda) Blake Baggett (KTM) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Justin Hill (Honda) Cooper Webb (KTM) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Vince Friese (Honda) Justin Bogle (KTM) Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki) Benny Bloss (Yamaha) Chris Blose (Honda) Alex Ray (Kawasaki) Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki) Chad Reed (Honda) Martin Davalos (KTM)

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (2 of 17 rounds)