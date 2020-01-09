Thursday, January 9, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies KTM's Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead

KTM’s Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead

The reigning Dakar Rally Champion, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team’s Toby Price, claimed his second stage win Thursday during the 2020 Dakar Rally, which debuts in Saudi Arabia.

Price, who won last year’s rally while riding with a broken wrist, took over the lead by mile 94 of 220 in the timed special that presented a scenery change of stony tracks to sand dunes from Al-‘Ula to Ha’il.

The 32-year-old Australian kept a strong pace, taking the stage-five win aboard his KTM 450 Rally by 1:12-minutes ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Pablo Quintanilla (Chile) and 2:31 over America’s former Supercross competitor, Andrew Short, who pilots the other factory Husqvarna FR 450 Rally.

KTM's Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead
KTM’s Toby Price

“It was a good day for me today – we’ve seen a big change in scenery with the last half of the stage in the dunes,” Toby Price said.

“I got my head down at the start and made some good progress even though it was a bit tricky out there today. I’ve made up some more time on the leaders, which is good and hopefully we’ll have another strong day in the sand tomorrow. I want to wish Sam all the best after his fall today too – hopefully he’s back on the bike again soon.”

Though he has won stages one and five, Price remains second overall behind the stage-three winner, Monster Energy Honda’s Ricky Brabec, who DNF’d during both the 2018 and 2019 Dakar Rallies while in the lead.

The American CRF450R Rally pilot, who finished fourth during stage 5, has a 9:06-minute lead over Price with seven stages remaining.

Friday marks stage six of 2020 Dakar Rally. The second-longest stage will take riders 515 miles with a 296-mile special from Ha’il toward the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Riders will encounter mostly sand tracks and dunes.

2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Results

1. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 3:57:33

2. Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Husqvarna, 3:58:45 +1:12

3. Andrew Short (USA), Husqvarna, 4:00:04 +2.31

4. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 4:00:36 +3:03

5. Matthias Walkner (AUT), KTM, 4:04:27 +6:54

2020 Dakar Rally Standings (after five of 12 stages)

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 19:07:19

2. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 19:16:25 +9:06

3. Kevin Benavides (ARG), Honda, 19:18:51 +11:32

4. Pablo Quintanilla (CHL), Husqvarna, 19:23:20 +16:01

5. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 19:27:44 +20:25

Previous articleDamon Hypersport E-Motorcycle Unveiled: 200 MPH; 200-Mile Range
Next article2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Community

Tanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation

Don Williams -
0
Donating to a worthy cause always makes you feel good. Getting something cool is also great. When you combine the two, it's gold. Good...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Damon Hypersport E-Motorcycle Unveiled: 200 MPH; 200-Mile Range

Ron Lieback -
0
Another electric motorcycle manufacturer is set to disrupt the traditional world of engine-powered bikes - Damon Motorcycles.
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Kawasaki KLX230R Review (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the trail bike market heating up as we enter a new decade, approachable off-road motorcycles are just the thing to entice new riders...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Ricky Brabec Wins Stage 3, Takes Overall Dakar Lead (+Video)

Ron Lieback -
0
After KTM led the opening two days of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, America's Ricky Brabec claimed on Tuesday the stage 3...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

California Superbike School: 2020 Schedule & Prices (86 Dates, 10 Tracks)

Ron Lieback -
0
As California Superbike School celebrates its 40th anniversary, the "Keith Code School" announced its 2020 schedule and prices: 86 dates at 10 tracks.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Graves Motorsports Power Up Kit Review (Kawasaki Ninja 400 Full Exhaust Upgrade)

Nic de Sena -
0
The lightweight motorcycle class has hit a fever pitch, and it seems that yours truly isn’t immune to the bug. In 2020, I’ll be...
Read more
Community

Tanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation

Don Williams -
0
Donating to a worthy cause always makes you feel good. Getting something cool is also great. When you combine the two, it's gold. Good...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

Don Williams -
0
For a high-neck chopper, the 2020 Honda Fury definitely flies under the radar.
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

KTM’s Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead

Ron Lieback -
0
The reigning Dakar Rally Champion, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team's Toby Price, claimed his second stage win Thursday during the 2020 Dakar Rally,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Damon Hypersport E-Motorcycle Unveiled: 200 MPH; 200-Mile Range

Ron Lieback -
0
Another electric motorcycle manufacturer is set to disrupt the traditional world of engine-powered bikes - Damon Motorcycles.
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Kawasaki KLX230R Review (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the trail bike market heating up as we enter a new decade, approachable off-road motorcycles are just the thing to entice new riders...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Ricky Brabec Wins Stage 3, Takes Overall Dakar Lead (+Video)

Ron Lieback -
0
After KTM led the opening two days of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, America's Ricky Brabec claimed on Tuesday the stage 3...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling