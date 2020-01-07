Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies America's Ricky Brabec Wins Stage 3, Takes Overall Dakar Lead (+Video)

America’s Ricky Brabec Wins Stage 3, Takes Overall Dakar Lead (+Video)

After KTM led the opening two days of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, America’s Ricky Brabec claimed on Tuesday the stage 3 win and the overall standings.

Brabec, who DNF’d while in the lead during the 2019 Dakar Rally due to mechanical failure, piloted his Monster Energy Honda CRF450R Rally to the victory that wrapped up the Super Marathon stage.

During the Marathon stages, the riders – without any assistance – could only work on their respective bikes for a maximum of 10 minutes after each stage.

America's Ricky Brabec Wins Stage 3, Takes Overall Dakar LeadBrabec wasn’t the only Honda pilot to finish the 313-mile stage (265 miles times) that looped the city of Neom. He was joined by teammates Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Chile, -05.56) and Kevin Benavides (Argentina, -0.7.22).

With only 25 minutes to looks at the roadbook ahead of the stage – a new rule implemented in 2020 Dakar – Monster Energy Honda said the stage took place amid slippery gravel-filled mountain tracks connected by a breakneck high-speed section of off-piste racing through a valley. The navigation proved particularly taxing, but Brabec, Cornejo, and Benavides were up to the task, giving Honda a podium lock-out at the end of the stage.

When stage 3 wrapped up, Brabec also claimed the overall lead in the general standings. He is now 04:43 ahead of Benavides, and 06.02 ahead of KTM Factory Racing’s Matthias Walkner, the 2018 Dakar Rally winner.

 

“Today was actually really fun,” Brabec said. “The train was really epic. There were a lot of rocks, lots of stones, a lot of sand, and a lot of tricky navigation. It was really fast, which is what I really prefer. I had a good starting position today. I started a little bit back in twelfth position.

“I didn’t have too much dust. I passed the first rider at kilometer 20. I knew today I could push. It was difficult. Every note that I thought was difficult I slowed down and took my time. I was pushing all day. We had three short specials. I was riding really well and I felt really good today.

“The roadbook is really good. The information here is really, really nice here. Tomorrow will be tricky. It’s always difficult opening because you have all the riders pushing behind you.

Stage four will challenge riders with equal sections of sand and gravel. The day will consist of 420 miles, with 282 of those timed.

2020 Dakar Rally, Stage 3 Results

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 3:29:31

2. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 3:35:27 +5:56

3. Kevin Benavides (ARG), Honda, 3:36:53 +7:22

4. Matthias Walkner (AUT), KTM, 3:37:44 +8:13

5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 3:38:06 +8:35

2020 Dakar Rally Standings (after three of 12 stages)

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 10:39:04

2. Kevin Benavides (ARG), Honda, 10:43:47 +4:43

3. Matthias Walkner (AUT), KTM, 10:45:06 +6:02

4. Joan Barreda (ESP), Honda 10:50:06 +11:02

5. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 10:50:23 +11:19

Previous articleCalifornia Superbike School: 2020 Schedule & Prices (86 Dates, 10 Tracks)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Motorcycle Safety

California Superbike School: 2020 Schedule & Prices (86 Dates, 10 Tracks)

Ron Lieback -
0
As California Superbike School celebrates its 40th anniversary, the "Keith Code School" announced its 2020 schedule and prices: 86 dates at 10 tracks.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Graves Motorsports Power Up Kit Review (Kawasaki Ninja 400 Full Exhaust Upgrade)

Nic de Sena -
0
The lightweight motorcycle class has hit a fever pitch, and it seems that yours truly isn’t immune to the bug. In 2020, I’ll be...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

2020 Dakar Rally: KTM Wins Grueling Saudi Arabia Stages 1 & 2

Ron Lieback -
0
Last year during the shortest Dakar Rally on record at only 10 stages, KTM dominated once again, the Austrian manufacturer claiming its 18th-straight title. Toby...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Supervising the Honda Collection Hall: Kuniyoshi Iwata Interview

Don Williams -
0
The Honda Collection Hall at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan houses 350 examples of Honda’s engineering prowess, from motorcycles to automobiles to robots and...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results and Coverage: Barcia Repeats

Don Williams -
0
Justin Barcia made it back-to-back Anaheim 1 wins, this time in the dry, with a victory at the opening round of the 2020 Monster...
Read more
News

2020 Monster Energy Supercross A1 Press Conference + Press Day Photos

Don Williams -
0
It's just about time for the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series to begin. We were out at Press Day for the Anaheim 1...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Ricky Brabec Wins Stage 3, Takes Overall Dakar Lead (+Video)

Ron Lieback -
0
After KTM led the opening two days of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, America's Ricky Brabec claimed on Tuesday the stage 3...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

California Superbike School: 2020 Schedule & Prices (86 Dates, 10 Tracks)

Ron Lieback -
0
As California Superbike School celebrates its 40th anniversary, the "Keith Code School" announced its 2020 schedule and prices: 86 dates at 10 tracks.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Graves Motorsports Power Up Kit Review (Kawasaki Ninja 400 Full Exhaust Upgrade)

Nic de Sena -
0
The lightweight motorcycle class has hit a fever pitch, and it seems that yours truly isn’t immune to the bug. In 2020, I’ll be...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

2020 Dakar Rally: KTM Wins Grueling Saudi Arabia Stages 1 & 2

Ron Lieback -
0
Last year during the shortest Dakar Rally on record at only 10 stages, KTM dominated once again, the Austrian manufacturer claiming its 18th-straight title. Toby...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Supervising the Honda Collection Hall: Kuniyoshi Iwata Interview

Don Williams -
0
The Honda Collection Hall at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan houses 350 examples of Honda’s engineering prowess, from motorcycles to automobiles to robots and...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results and Coverage: Barcia Repeats

Don Williams -
0
Justin Barcia made it back-to-back Anaheim 1 wins, this time in the dry, with a victory at the opening round of the 2020 Monster...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling