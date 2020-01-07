California Superbike School: 2020 Schedule & Prices (86 Dates, 10 Tracks)

California Superbike School, founded by Keith Code who wrote the iconic “Twist of the Wrist” series on riding, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020.

And with the celebration arrives a packed schedule of motorcycle training dates at various tracks across the United States.

For 2020, CSS has 86 dates on the schedule at 10 different tracks:

Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca

Barber Motorsports Park

The Ridge Raceway

Virginia International Raceway

New Jersey Motorsports Park

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Streets of Willow Springs

National Corvette Museum

Thunderhill Raceway

Sonoma Raceway

California Superbike School also updated its fleet for 2020 and features 2020 BMW S 1000 RR motorcycles set up with the M package. As always, you can also bring your own ride, and full gear rental is available.

For a review of levels 1-3, read: California Superbike School Review: Physics and Psychology.

The California Superbike School has trained 153,000 students, most of whom are regular street riders. Racers also occasionally attend with their graduates claiming 65 National and World racing championships.

Keith’s teachings have been the basis for motorcycle riding programs all over the country and along with his son, Dylan Code, have brought more technology and advanced metrics into the program to better educate students of all skill levels and learning styles.

2020 California Superbike School Schedule and Prices