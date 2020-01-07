California Superbike School: 2020 Schedule & Prices (86 Dates, 10 Tracks)

California Superbike School, founded by Keith Code who wrote the iconic “Twist of the Wrist” series on riding, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020.
And with the celebration arrives a packed schedule of motorcycle training dates at various tracks across the United States.
For 2020, CSS has 86 dates on the schedule at 10 different tracks:
- Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca
- Barber Motorsports Park
- The Ridge Raceway
- Virginia International Raceway
- New Jersey Motorsports Park
- Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Streets of Willow Springs
- National Corvette Museum
- Thunderhill Raceway
- Sonoma Raceway
California Superbike School also updated its fleet for 2020 and features 2020 BMW S 1000 RR motorcycles set up with the M package. As always, you can also bring your own ride, and full gear rental is available.
For a review of levels 1-3, read: California Superbike School Review: Physics and Psychology.
The California Superbike School has trained 153,000 students, most of whom are regular street riders. Racers also occasionally attend with their graduates claiming 65 National and World racing championships.
Keith’s teachings have been the basis for motorcycle riding programs all over the country and along with his son, Dylan Code, have brought more technology and advanced metrics into the program to better educate students of all skill levels and learning styles.
2020 California Superbike School Schedule and Prices
|Date
|Track
|Location
|Type of School
|Pricing
|Feb 15/16
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|North Las Vegas, NV
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Mar 7/8
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|North Las Vegas, NV
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Mar 12/13
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Mar 14
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|Mar 15
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|Mar 16/17
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Code RACE
|$1950/$2650
|Mar 29/30
|Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca
|Monterey, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2850 Bike incl.
|April 3/4
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|North Las Vegas, NV
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|April 6/7
|Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca
|Monterey, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2850 Bike incl.
|April 9/10
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|April 11
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|April 12
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|May 4
|Virginia International Raceway
|Alton, VA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|May 5
|Virginia International Raceway
|Alton, VA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|May 6/7
|Virginia International Raceway
|Alton, VA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|May 11
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|May 12
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|May 13/14
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|May 18
|National Corvette Museum
|Bowling Green, KY
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|May 19
|National Corvette Museum
|Bowling Green, KY
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|May 23
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Birmingham, AL
|Single Day/All Levels
|$540/$740
|May 24
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Birmingham, AL
|Single Day/All Levels
|$540/$740
|May 25
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Birmingham, AL
|Single Day/All Levels
|$540/$740
|May 26
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Birmingham, AL
|Half Camp
|$1375 Bike incl.
|May 27/28
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Birmingham, AL
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2850 Bike incl.
|June 6
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|June 7
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|June 8/9
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|June 13
|Thunderhill Raceway
|Willows, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|June 14
|Thunderhill Raceway
|Willows, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|June 15/16
|Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca
|Monterey, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2850 Bike incl.
|June 29/30
|Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca
|Monterey, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2850 Bike incl.
|July 6
|The Ridge Raceway
|Shelton, WA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|July 7
|The Ridge Raceway
|Shelton, WA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|July 8/9
|The Ridge Raceway
|Shelton, WA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|July 10
|The Ridge Raceway
|Shelton, WA
|Half Camp
|$1275 Bike incl.
|July 11
|The Ridge Raceway
|Shelton, WA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Aug 3
|Virginia International Raceway
|Alton, VA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Aug 4
|Virginia International Raceway
|Alton, VA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Aug 5/6
|Virginia International Raceway
|Alton, VA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Aug 17
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Aug 18
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Aug 19/20
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Aug 24
|The Ridge Raceway
|Shelton, WA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Aug 25
|The Ridge Raceway
|Shelton, WA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Sept 5
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|Sept 6
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|Sept 7/8
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Sept 21/22
|Sonoma Raceway
|Sonoma, CA
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2850 Bike incl.
|Sept 26
|Thunderhill Raceway
|Willows, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Sept 27
|Thunderhill Raceway
|Willows, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$525/$725
|Oct 3/4
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|North Las Vegas, NV
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Oct 17
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|Oct 18
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Single Day/All Levels
|$440/$725
|Oct 19/20
|Streets of Willow Springs
|Rosamond, CA
|Code RACE
|$1950/$2650
|Oct 30/31
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|North Las Vegas, NV
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Nov 1/2
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|North Las Vegas, NV
|2-Day Camp/All Levels
|$2550 Bike incl.
|Nov 15/16/17
|Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca
|Monterey, CA
|3-Day Camp/All Levels
|$4300 Bike incl.