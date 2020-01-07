Tuesday, January 7, 2020
California Superbike School: 2020 Schedule & Prices (86 Dates, 10 Tracks)

California Superbike School, founded by Keith Code who wrote the iconic “Twist of the Wrist” series on riding, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020.

And with the celebration arrives a packed schedule of motorcycle training dates at various tracks across the United States.

BMW S 1000 RR at CSS

For 2020, CSS has 86 dates on the schedule at 10 different tracks:

  • Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca
  • Barber Motorsports Park
  • The Ridge Raceway
  • Virginia International Raceway
  • New Jersey Motorsports Park
  • Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • Streets of Willow Springs
  • National Corvette Museum
  • Thunderhill Raceway
  • Sonoma Raceway

California Superbike School also updated its fleet for 2020 and features 2020 BMW S 1000 RR motorcycles set up with the M package. As always, you can also bring your own ride, and full gear rental is available.

For a review of levels 1-3, read: California Superbike School Review: Physics and Psychology.

The California Superbike School has trained 153,000 students, most of whom are regular street riders. Racers also occasionally attend with their graduates claiming 65 National and World racing championships.

Keith’s teachings have been the basis for motorcycle riding programs all over the country and along with his son, Dylan Code, have brought more technology and advanced metrics into the program to better educate students of all skill levels and learning styles.

CSS training class for superbike school

2020 California Superbike School Schedule and Prices

Date Track Location Type of School Pricing
Feb 15/16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway North Las Vegas, NV 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Mar 7/8 Las Vegas Motor Speedway North Las Vegas, NV 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Mar 12/13 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Mar 14 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
Mar 15 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
Mar 16/17 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Code RACE $1950/$2650
Mar 29/30 Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca Monterey, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2850 Bike incl.
April 3/4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway North Las Vegas, NV 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
April 6/7 Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca Monterey, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2850 Bike incl.
April 9/10 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
April 11 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
April 12 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
May 4 Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
May 5 Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
May 6/7 Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
May 11 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
May 12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
May 13/14 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
May 18 National Corvette Museum Bowling Green, KY Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
May 19 National Corvette Museum Bowling Green, KY Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
May 23 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL Single Day/All Levels $540/$740
May 24 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL Single Day/All Levels $540/$740
May 25 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL Single Day/All Levels $540/$740
May 26 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL Half Camp $1375 Bike incl.
May 27/28 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2850 Bike incl.
June 6 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
June 7 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
June 8/9 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
June 13 Thunderhill Raceway Willows, CA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
June 14 Thunderhill Raceway Willows, CA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
June 15/16 Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca Monterey, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2850 Bike incl.
June 29/30 Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca Monterey, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2850 Bike incl.
July 6 The Ridge Raceway Shelton, WA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
July 7 The Ridge Raceway Shelton, WA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
July 8/9 The Ridge Raceway Shelton, WA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
July 10 The Ridge Raceway Shelton, WA Half Camp $1275 Bike incl.
July 11 The Ridge Raceway Shelton, WA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Aug 3 Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Aug 4 Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Aug 5/6 Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Aug 17 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Aug 18 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Aug 19/20 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Aug 24 The Ridge Raceway Shelton, WA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Aug 25 The Ridge Raceway Shelton, WA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Sept 5 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
Sept 6 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
Sept 7/8 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Sept 21/22 Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, CA 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2850 Bike incl.
Sept 26 Thunderhill Raceway Willows, CA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Sept 27 Thunderhill Raceway Willows, CA Single Day/All Levels $525/$725
Oct 3/4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway North Las Vegas, NV 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Oct 17 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
Oct 18 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Single Day/All Levels $440/$725
Oct 19/20 Streets of Willow Springs Rosamond, CA Code RACE $1950/$2650
Oct 30/31 Las Vegas Motor Speedway North Las Vegas, NV 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Nov 1/2 Las Vegas Motor Speedway North Las Vegas, NV 2-Day Camp/All Levels $2550 Bike incl.
Nov 15/16/17 Weathertech Raceway at Laguna Seca Monterey, CA 3-Day Camp/All Levels $4300 Bike incl.

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

