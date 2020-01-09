2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

For a high-neck chopper, the 2020 Honda Fury definitely flies under the radar. It’s unchanged since its debut in 2010, and the Honda Fury is the last surviving model of Honda’s line of 1300cc cruisers.

The Fury is a simple, bare-bones design that allows Honda to keep the price at $10,599. It has EFI and water-cooling, but there are no electronic rider aids; the ABS/Combined Braking option is no longer available. The engine is a 52-degree V-twin with SOHC heads with two spark plugs per cylinder.

With 32 degrees of rake and a 21-inch front wheel, one would reasonably expect that the Honda Fury is not an easy handler. Somehow, Honda engineers worked their magic, and the Fury handles quite well in all conditions, from the freeway to parking lots to canyons.

The huge 336mm disc slows down the narrow 21-inch front end, with a 200mm-wide 18-inch rear tire matched to a 296mm disc. The Dunlop tires accept all demands made by the chassis without complaint, with Sportmax-line rubber used in the rear.

As ungainly as the ergonomics look ungainly, the 2020 Honda Fury is a comfortable ride with decent suspension keeping road imperfections at bay for the most part.

For more, visit our Honda Fury Review.

2020 Honda Fury Specs

ENGINE

Type: 52-degree V-twin

Displacement: 1312cc

Bore x stroke: 89.5 x 104.3mm

Compression ratio: 9.2:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping; two spark plugs per cylinder

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm fork; 4.0 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.7 inches

Tires: Dunlop D122

Front tire: 90/90 x 21; Dunlop D422F

Rear tire: 200/50 x 18; Dunlop Sportmax D423

Front brake: 336mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 296mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 71.0 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 26.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg

Curb weight: 663 pounds

2020 Honda Fury Color:

Pearl Hawkseye Blue

2020 Honda Fury Price: