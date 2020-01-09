Thursday, January 9, 2020
Buyers Guide Honda 2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

For a high-neck chopper, the 2020 Honda Fury definitely flies under the radar. It’s unchanged since its debut in 2010, and the Honda Fury is the last surviving model of Honda’s line of 1300cc cruisers.

The Fury is a simple, bare-bones design that allows Honda to keep the price at $10,599. It has EFI and water-cooling, but there are no electronic rider aids; the ABS/Combined Braking option is no longer available. The engine is a 52-degree V-twin with SOHC heads with two spark plugs per cylinder.

2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & SpecsWith 32 degrees of rake and a 21-inch front wheel, one would reasonably expect that the Honda Fury is not an easy handler. Somehow, Honda engineers worked their magic, and the Fury handles quite well in all conditions, from the freeway to parking lots to canyons.

The huge 336mm disc slows down the narrow 21-inch front end, with a 200mm-wide 18-inch rear tire matched to a 296mm disc. The Dunlop tires accept all demands made by the chassis without complaint, with Sportmax-line rubber used in the rear.

As ungainly as the ergonomics look ungainly, the 2020 Honda Fury is a comfortable ride with decent suspension keeping road imperfections at bay for the most part.

For more, visit our Honda Fury Review.

2020 Honda Fury Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 52-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 1312cc
  • Bore x stroke: 89.5 x 104.3mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.2:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping; two spark plugs per cylinder
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm fork; 4.0 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.7 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop D122
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21; Dunlop D422F
  • Rear tire: 200/50 x 18; Dunlop Sportmax D423
  • Front brake: 336mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 296mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 71.0 inches
  • Rake: 32 degrees
  • Trail: 3.6 inches
  • Seat height: 26.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
  • Curb weight: 663 pounds

2020 Honda Fury Color:

  • Pearl Hawkseye Blue

2020 Honda Fury Price:

  • $10,599 MSRP

Previous articleKTM’s Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead
Next articleTanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki KLX250 Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Kawasaki KLX250 works quite well on the twisting paved roads you’ll find separating trails. Here's our buyer's guide, including specs and prices.
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT ABS The 2020 Honda NC750X and its full-featured maternal twin, the NC750X DCT ABS, are two of the most...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited This motorcycle is the big daddy of the Harley-Davidson lineup. With an MSRP of $44,039, the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited features...
Read more
Yamaha

2020 Yamaha WR250R Buyer’s Guide: Specs and Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Yamaha WR250R The 2020 Yamaha WR250R is an interesting member of the WR family. Although one might think the WR250R is a street-legal version...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki DR200S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki DR200S Part of a retro dual-sport line, the 2020 Suzuki DR200S is a trip down memory lane. The SOHC, two-valve motor is air-cooled,...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Based on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, the 2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is a naked motorcycle designed for urban duty. Weighing in at...
Read more
Community

Tanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation

Don Williams -
0
Donating to a worthy cause always makes you feel good. Getting something cool is also great. When you combine the two, it's gold. Good...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

Don Williams -
0
For a high-neck chopper, the 2020 Honda Fury definitely flies under the radar.
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

KTM’s Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead

Ron Lieback -
0
The reigning Dakar Rally Champion, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team's Toby Price, claimed his second stage win Thursday during the 2020 Dakar Rally,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Damon Hypersport E-Motorcycle Unveiled: 200 MPH; 200-Mile Range

Ron Lieback -
0
Another electric motorcycle manufacturer is set to disrupt the traditional world of engine-powered bikes - Damon Motorcycles.
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Kawasaki KLX230R Review (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the trail bike market heating up as we enter a new decade, approachable off-road motorcycles are just the thing to entice new riders...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Ricky Brabec Wins Stage 3, Takes Overall Dakar Lead (+Video)

Ron Lieback -
0
After KTM led the opening two days of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, America's Ricky Brabec claimed on Tuesday the stage 3...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling