2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

For a high-neck chopper, the 2020 Honda Fury definitely flies under the radar. It’s unchanged since its debut in 2010, and the Honda Fury is the last surviving model of Honda’s line of 1300cc cruisers.
The Fury is a simple, bare-bones design that allows Honda to keep the price at $10,599. It has EFI and water-cooling, but there are no electronic rider aids; the ABS/Combined Braking option is no longer available. The engine is a 52-degree V-twin with SOHC heads with two spark plugs per cylinder.
With 32 degrees of rake and a 21-inch front wheel, one would reasonably expect that the Honda Fury is not an easy handler. Somehow, Honda engineers worked their magic, and the Fury handles quite well in all conditions, from the freeway to parking lots to canyons.
The huge 336mm disc slows down the narrow 21-inch front end, with a 200mm-wide 18-inch rear tire matched to a 296mm disc. The Dunlop tires accept all demands made by the chassis without complaint, with Sportmax-line rubber used in the rear.
As ungainly as the ergonomics look ungainly, the 2020 Honda Fury is a comfortable ride with decent suspension keeping road imperfections at bay for the most part.
2020 Honda Fury Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 52-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 1312cc
- Bore x stroke: 89.5 x 104.3mm
- Compression ratio: 9.2:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 3vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 38mm throttle body
- Ignition: Digital w/ 3-D mapping; two spark plugs per cylinder
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm fork; 4.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.7 inches
- Tires: Dunlop D122
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21; Dunlop D422F
- Rear tire: 200/50 x 18; Dunlop Sportmax D423
- Front brake: 336mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 296mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 71.0 inches
- Rake: 32 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 26.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 45 mpg
- Curb weight: 663 pounds
2020 Honda Fury Color:
- Pearl Hawkseye Blue
2020 Honda Fury Price:
- $10,599 MSRP