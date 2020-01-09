Tanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation

Donating to a worthy cause always makes you feel good. Getting something cool is also great. When you combine the two, it’s gold. Good Ride is working with the Infinite Hero Foundation to hold the 2020 Tanks For Troops auction. With the support of freestyle motocross pioneer Carey Hart, Big B, Indian Motorcycle, and Fox Racing, 24 Indian Motorcycle fuel tanks are being sold via a silent auction running through 9 p.m. PST on January 16.

A wide range of artists participated in the design and creation of these motorcycle-related works of art, with the youngest being Hart’s eight-year-old daughter Willow. The fuel tanks are stunning in their creativity, with something for virtually every taste. The designs run from a paint job by Jason Beam of Beam Designs inspired by Steve McQueen in The Great Escape, to a skull wearing a do-rag with an American flag motif by Zander of Lumpy’s Garage. Bidding starts at $500 for these unique works of art.

The Infinite Hero Foundation has raised nearly $4 million and supports 28 veteran service organizations. The IHF has five issues it focuses on—physical rehabilitation, leadership development, brain health, family support, and suicide prevention. It is a 501(c)(3) charity, so contributions are generally tax-deductible. For example, the Infinite Hero Foundation granted $100,000 to Mobius Mobility for four iBot Personal Mobility Devices for disabled veterans.

Good Ride is also a 501(c)(3) charity started by Hart, and puts on Good Ride Rally events across the country. Sponsors for the Good Ride Rally include Indian Motorcycle, Wienerschnitzel, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Mechanix Wear, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Dunlop, Thorogood Shoes, Rokform, Klock Werks, Cardo, Boxed Water, Dualigans, Bel-Ray, Saarloos + Sons, and Saddlemen Motorcycle Seats.

The last Tanks for Troops auction raised $30,000, and the goal is to exceed that amount in 2020.

2020 Tanks For Troops Auction Photo Gallery