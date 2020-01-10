A collaboration of Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor is resulting in the 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck. Tuscany takes a GMC Sierra and, under the direction of Harley-Davidson, customizes the truck using 65 components manufactured exclusively for this limited build of 250 examples. The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy serves as inspiration for the design.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck gets 22-inch milled aluminum wheels patterned after the Fat Boy’s wheel, and they will be shod with 35-inch all-terrain tires. There’s a custom-tuned BDS lift kit with lateral stability bars and Fox Performance shocks—Tuscany Motor is a division of Fox Factory.

The GMC V8 will have its own distinctive sound, thanks to a custom-tuned exhaust that features solid-billet aluminum tips that are exclusive to this truck.

Harley-Davidson bar-and-shield exterior badging and orange trim establishes the branding, and the truck will be available in either white or black as the primary color. Inside, plenty of orange trim reminds the driver of his truck’s association with Harley-Davidson.

Here’s a list of Harley-Davidson branded parts on the 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck:

Interior

Custom leather seating w/ orange-diamond pattern embroidery

Redesigned center console w/ Harley-Davidson emblem and numbered Harley-Davidson console badge

Carpet floor mats w/ Bar & Shield logo

Door sill inserts

Stainless steel gauges w/ back-lighting

Billet Pedals w/ Bar and Shield Logo

Exterior

Harley-Davidson branded Fat Boy-style 22-inch milled aluminum wheels

Color-matched fender flares designed by Harley-Davidson

Custom front fender vents w/ Bar & Shield logo

Door badging

Grille assembly w/ Bar & Shield Harley-Davidson badging

Harley-Davidson orange tow-hooks

Induction-style hood designed by Harley-Davidson

Windshield header

Tailgate cladding w/ Harley-Davidson branding

Tonneau Cover w/ debossed Bar & Shield logo and carpet liner

Bedrug w/ Harley-Davidson Branded (floor mat only)

There are plenty of other additional features on the truck, including a redesigned bumpers, including an LED bar for off-road use. With the new wheels and tires, the tire sensors and speedometer are recalibrated, along with the front end aligned. Power running boards have rock guard trim, along with entry lights. For an undercover look, the windows are tinted to 50-state spec.

“Fans have long hungered for a limited-edition GMC truck that celebrates their passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co. says. “Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at Harley-Davidson, we created a fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name. For the first time in history, it will be possible to rumble down the road in a V8-powered Harley-Davidson edition GMC truck.”

The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck will hit the showroom floors of select GMC/Tuscany dealers in February 2020, with the price not yet announced. A truck can be reserved on the web or by calling 817-769-4720.

2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck Photo Gallery