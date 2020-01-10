Friday, January 10, 2020
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck First Look

2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck First Look

A collaboration of Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor is resulting in the 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck. Tuscany takes a GMC Sierra and, under the direction of Harley-Davidson, customizes the truck using 65 components manufactured exclusively for this limited build of 250 examples. The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy serves as inspiration for the design.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck gets 22-inch milled aluminum wheels patterned after the Fat Boy’s wheel, and they will be shod with 35-inch all-terrain tires. There’s a custom-tuned BDS lift kit with lateral stability bars and Fox Performance shocks—Tuscany Motor is a division of Fox Factory.

The GMC V8 will have its own distinctive sound, thanks to a custom-tuned exhaust that features solid-billet aluminum tips that are exclusive to this truck.

Harley-Davidson bar-and-shield exterior badging and orange trim establishes the branding, and the truck will be available in either white or black as the primary color. Inside, plenty of orange trim reminds the driver of his truck’s association with Harley-Davidson.

Here’s a list of Harley-Davidson branded parts on the 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck:

Interior

  • Custom leather seating w/ orange-diamond pattern embroidery
  • Redesigned center console w/ Harley-Davidson emblem and numbered Harley-Davidson console badge
  • Carpet floor mats w/ Bar & Shield logo
  • Door sill inserts
  • Stainless steel gauges w/ back-lighting
  • Billet Pedals w/ Bar and Shield Logo

Exterior

  • Harley-Davidson branded Fat Boy-style 22-inch milled aluminum wheels
  • Color-matched fender flares designed by Harley-Davidson
  • Custom front fender vents w/ Bar & Shield logo
  • Door badging
  • Grille assembly w/ Bar & Shield Harley-Davidson badging
  • Harley-Davidson orange tow-hooks
  • Induction-style hood designed by Harley-Davidson
  • Windshield header
  • Tailgate cladding w/ Harley-Davidson branding
  • Tonneau Cover w/ debossed Bar & Shield logo and carpet liner
  • Bedrug w/ Harley-Davidson Branded (floor mat only)

 

There are plenty of other additional features on the truck, including a redesigned bumpers, including an LED bar for off-road use. With the new wheels and tires, the tire sensors and speedometer are recalibrated, along with the front end aligned. Power running boards have rock guard trim, along with entry lights. For an undercover look, the windows are tinted to 50-state spec.

“Fans have long hungered for a limited-edition GMC truck that celebrates their passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co. says. “Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at Harley-Davidson, we created a fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name. For the first time in history, it will be possible to rumble down the road in a V8-powered Harley-Davidson edition GMC truck.”

The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck will hit the showroom floors of select GMC/Tuscany dealers in February 2020, with the price not yet announced. A truck can be reserved on the web or by calling 817-769-4720.

2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck Photo Gallery

Previous articleTanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Community

Tanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation

Don Williams -
0
Donating to a worthy cause always makes you feel good. Getting something cool is also great. When you combine the two, it's gold. Good...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

KTM’s Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead

Ron Lieback -
0
The reigning Dakar Rally Champion, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team's Toby Price, claimed his second stage win Thursday during the 2020 Dakar Rally,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Damon Hypersport E-Motorcycle Unveiled: 200 MPH; 200-Mile Range

Ron Lieback -
0
Another electric motorcycle manufacturer is set to disrupt the traditional world of engine-powered bikes - Damon Motorcycles.
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Kawasaki KLX230R Review (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the trail bike market heating up as we enter a new decade, approachable off-road motorcycles are just the thing to entice new riders...
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

America’s Ricky Brabec Wins Stage 3, Takes Overall Dakar Lead (+Video)

Ron Lieback -
0
After KTM led the opening two days of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, America's Ricky Brabec claimed on Tuesday the stage 3...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

California Superbike School: 2020 Schedule & Prices (86 Dates, 10 Tracks)

Ron Lieback -
0
As California Superbike School celebrates its 40th anniversary, the "Keith Code School" announced its 2020 schedule and prices: 86 dates at 10 tracks.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Truck First Look

Don Williams -
0
A collaboration of Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor is resulting in the 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra truck. Tuscany takes a GMC Sierra and, under the...
Read more
Community

Tanks For Troops Auction Begins, Benefitting Infinite Hero Foundation

Don Williams -
0
Donating to a worthy cause always makes you feel good. Getting something cool is also great. When you combine the two, it's gold. Good...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda Fury Buyer’s Guide: Price & Specs

Don Williams -
0
For a high-neck chopper, the 2020 Honda Fury definitely flies under the radar.
Read more
Dakar/FIM Cross Country Rallies

KTM’s Price Claims 2020 Dakar Rally Stage 5; Brabec Retains Overall Lead

Ron Lieback -
0
The reigning Dakar Rally Champion, Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team's Toby Price, claimed his second stage win Thursday during the 2020 Dakar Rally,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Damon Hypersport E-Motorcycle Unveiled: 200 MPH; 200-Mile Range

Ron Lieback -
0
Another electric motorcycle manufacturer is set to disrupt the traditional world of engine-powered bikes - Damon Motorcycles.
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Kawasaki KLX230R Review (12 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
With the trail bike market heating up as we enter a new decade, approachable off-road motorcycles are just the thing to entice new riders...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling