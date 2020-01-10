2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

An authentic retro-throwback cruiser, the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 is a standout in the light-middleweight class of cruisers. The C50 offers copious chrome, wire-spoke wheels, deeply valanced fenders, and floorboards.
At the same time, the fuel-injected motor is water-cooled, which is unexpected next to a drum brake in the rear. You probably have never seen a pair of IRC Grand High Speed GS-23 tires on a motorcycle, but that’s what is shod on the 16-inch/15-inch wheel pairing.
Being a Suzuki, rest assured that the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 offers plenty of performance. The 45-degree V-twin is a short-stroke design with plenty of pep delivered from the 805cc motor.
With 33 degrees of rake and a 65-inch wheelbase, the 611-pound C50 isn’t exactly agile, and the wide small-diameter handlebar is better for comfort than precision. Instead, it is built for relaxed riding and stability on the open road.
There’s a separate comfortable seat for the passenger that sits high above the 27.6-inch rider’s saddle, affording the passenger a good view. The tank-mounted dash is out of the way, so you can focus on the road ahead. The Suzuki’s 4.1-gallon fuel tank means that you won’t be visiting the gas station frequently.
2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Specs
ENGINE:
- Type: SOHC 45-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 805cc
- Bore x stroke: 83 x 74.4mm
- Compression ratio: 9.4:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS:
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
- Tires: IRC Grand High Speed GS-23
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 170/80 x 15
- Front brake: Disc
- Rear brake: Drum
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.2 inches
- Rake: 33 degrees
- Trail: 5.4 inches
- Seat height: 27.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 611 pounds
COLORS
- Glass Sparkle Black
- Candy Daring Red
PRICE
Suzuki Boulevard C50 MSRP:
- $8299
2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Buyer’s Guide: Photo Gallery