2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

An authentic retro-throwback cruiser, the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 is a standout in the light-middleweight class of cruisers. The C50 offers copious chrome, wire-spoke wheels, deeply valanced fenders, and floorboards.

At the same time, the fuel-injected motor is water-cooled, which is unexpected next to a drum brake in the rear. You probably have never seen a pair of IRC Grand High Speed GS-23 tires on a motorcycle, but that’s what is shod on the 16-inch/15-inch wheel pairing.

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 seat heightBeing a Suzuki, rest assured that the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 offers plenty of performance. The 45-degree V-twin is a short-stroke design with plenty of pep delivered from the 805cc motor.

With 33 degrees of rake and a 65-inch wheelbase, the 611-pound C50 isn’t exactly agile, and the wide small-diameter handlebar is better for comfort than precision. Instead, it is built for relaxed riding and stability on the open road.

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 prices

There’s a separate comfortable seat for the passenger that sits high above the 27.6-inch rider’s saddle, affording the passenger a good view. The tank-mounted dash is out of the way, so you can focus on the road ahead. The Suzuki’s 4.1-gallon fuel tank means that you won’t be visiting the gas station frequently.

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Specs

ENGINE:

  • Type: SOHC 45-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 805cc
  • Bore x stroke: 83 x 74.4mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.4:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS:

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
  • Tires: IRC Grand High Speed GS-23
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 170/80 x 15
  • Front brake: Disc
  • Rear brake: Drum
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 65.2 inches
  • Rake: 33 degrees
  • Trail: 5.4 inches
  • Seat height: 27.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons
  • Curb weight: 611 pounds

COLORS

  • Glass Sparkle Black
  • Candy Daring Red

PRICE

Suzuki Boulevard C50 MSRP:

  • $8299

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Buyer’s Guide: Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

