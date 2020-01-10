2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

An authentic retro-throwback cruiser, the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 is a standout in the light-middleweight class of cruisers. The C50 offers copious chrome, wire-spoke wheels, deeply valanced fenders, and floorboards.

At the same time, the fuel-injected motor is water-cooled, which is unexpected next to a drum brake in the rear. You probably have never seen a pair of IRC Grand High Speed GS-23 tires on a motorcycle, but that’s what is shod on the 16-inch/15-inch wheel pairing.

Being a Suzuki, rest assured that the 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 offers plenty of performance. The 45-degree V-twin is a short-stroke design with plenty of pep delivered from the 805cc motor.

With 33 degrees of rake and a 65-inch wheelbase, the 611-pound C50 isn’t exactly agile, and the wide small-diameter handlebar is better for comfort than precision. Instead, it is built for relaxed riding and stability on the open road.

There’s a separate comfortable seat for the passenger that sits high above the 27.6-inch rider’s saddle, affording the passenger a good view. The tank-mounted dash is out of the way, so you can focus on the road ahead. The Suzuki’s 4.1-gallon fuel tank means that you won’t be visiting the gas station frequently.

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Specs

ENGINE:

Type: SOHC 45-degree V-twin

Displacement: 805cc

Bore x stroke: 83 x 74.4mm

Compression ratio: 9.4:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS:

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches

Tires: IRC Grand High Speed GS-23

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 170/80 x 15

Front brake: Disc

Rear brake: Drum

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 65.2 inches

Rake: 33 degrees

Trail: 5.4 inches

Seat height: 27.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.1 gallons

Curb weight: 611 pounds

COLORS

Glass Sparkle Black

Candy Daring Red

PRICE

Suzuki Boulevard C50 MSRP:

$8299

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 Buyer’s Guide: Photo Gallery