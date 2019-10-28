2020 Honda XR650L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Monday, October 28, 2019
2020 Honda XR650L

This marks the 27th year of the Honda XR650L, and the roots of this venerable dual sport motorcycle go all the way back to the 1985 Honda XR600R off-road motorcycle.

It’s a testament to a great basic design that keeps the XR650L relevant. The 2020 Honda XR650L lacks many of the bells and whistles—fuel injection, liquid cooling, DOHC—that traditionalists don’t want.

2020 Honda XR650L Buyer's Guide: Specs & PriceFortunately, the Honda XR650L does give a bit of a nod to the modern-day by having electric starting, though you get to use a choke and warmup is slow on cold mornings.

With its off-road heritage, the 2020 Honda XR650L has a formidably high 37-inch seat height, which can make it a bit of a handful off-road due to its 346-pound curb weight. The handling is credible, and while the Showa suspension is nothing new, it has plenty of adjustability and generous wheel travel.

The Bridgestone Trail Wing tires are a decent compromise, working okay on the dirt while offering plenty of pavement adhesion.

The 2020 Honda XR650L is still around due to its simplicity, legendary reliability, reasonable capability on the street and dirt, and a price tag that remains below $7000.

2020 XR650L Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 644cc
  • Bore x stroke: 100mm x 82mm
  • Compression ratio: 8.3:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
  • Cooling: Air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Fuel: 42.5mm diaphragm-type CV carburetor
  • Transmission: Five-speed
  • Final drive:  520 O-ring-sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping and air-adjustable Showa 43mm cartridge fork; 11.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 11.0 inches
  • Front brake: Disc w/ twin-piston caliper
  • Tires:
  • Front tire: 3.00 x 21; Bridgestone TW-301
  • Rear tire: 4.60 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing 52
  • Rear brake: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
  • Rake: 27.0 degrees
  • Trail: 4.0 inches
  • Seat height: 37.0 inches
  • Ground clearance: 13.0 inches
  • Curb weight: 346 pounds
  • Fuel capacity: 2.8 gallons, including 0.6-gallon reserve
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 52 mpg

COLOR

  • Red

2020 XR650L Price:

  • $6999 MSRP

 

