Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Gear / Parts Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look: Modern Motor

Indian Motorcycle has added a new big-inch V-twin to its stable, and a motorcycle to go with it—the Challenger (more on that fixed-fairing bagger next week).

The Indian PowerPlus is an all-new modern design to complement the traditional Thunder Stroke motor used in its current large-displacement motorcycles. Let’s take a first look at the PowerPlus engine.

Indian PowerPlus horsepower1. The PowerPlus motor is a contemporary mate to the Thunder Stroke. The two motors have little in common, other than a V-twin configuration.

2. The PowerPlus gets by with less displacement than the Thunder Stroke 116. The PowerPlus motor displaces just less than 108 ci, while the Thunder Stroke 116 is a hair over 115 ci.

3. Despite being a smaller motor, the PowerPlus engine puts out more torque than the Thunder Stroke 116. The PowerPlus motor tops out a 128 ft/lbs of torque, compared to 126 ft/lbs on the Thunder Stroke 116. However, to get there, the PowerPlus needs 3800 rpm, compared to 2900 on the Thunder Stroke 116. Indian doesn’t put out a horsepower claim for the Thunder Stroke 116, but we would guess it’s less than the 122 horses the PowerPlus produces at a lofty 5500 rpm. Redline is 6500 rpm.

4. The Thunder Stroke 116 is undersquare, while the new PowerPlus is markedly oversquare. That is part of the reason that the engine is more of a high-revving performance powerplant. Contradictorily, the PowerPlus powerplant visually appears to have a much longer stroke than the Thunder Stroke.

Indian engines5. You won’t find pushrods on the PowerPlus—it has an overhead cam on each cylinder. Additionally, the PowerPlus has four-valve heads, compared to the two-valve configuration on the Thunder Stroke engines.

6. There’s a radiator on the PowerPlus. Indian went with liquid cooling on the new engine, compared to air-cooling on the Thunder Stroke engines.

7. Like the Thunder Stroke motors, the PowerPlus gets a six-speed transmission and unit construction. Indian says the top gear is an authentic overdrive. Additionally, the clutch is assist-style—motor torque helps disengage the power flow.

8. The Indian motor uses hydraulics for the valve lash adjusters and camshaft chain tensioners. This increases reliability and reduces maintenance requirements.

9. There are three ride modes for the motor. We haven’t seen names yet, but they’ll likely be the predictable sport, touring, and rain.

Indian PowerPlus power output10. The new motor has ca more styling cues from the Victory Freedom 106 motor than the Thunder Stroke line. It’s possible that the PowerPlus started as a next-generation Victory motor before finding a home in Indian models. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course. Photos show two finishes for the PowerPlus—predominately black, and chrome highlighted.

11. The PowerPlus name is not new. Indian produced a PowerPlus engine from 1916 to 1924.

Indian PowerPlus Engine Specs

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 108 ci (1769cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.252” x 3.799” (108 x 96.5mm)
  • Maximum power: 122 horsepower @ 5500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 128 ft/lbs @ 3800 rpm
  • Redline: 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 11:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 52mm dual bore throttle bodies
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ overdrive
  • Clutch: Assist
  • Final drive: Belt

Indian PowerPlus Engine Photo Gallery

Previous article2019 BMW R 1250 GS Test: Long-Term Review
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Spidi Evotourer Leather Motorcycle Jacket Review: Vintage Beauty

Jonathan Handler -
0
Spidi Evotourer Leather Motorcycle Jacket Test The Spidi Evotourer leather jacket is a beautiful piece of kit with a vintage sportbike look. The leather has...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson Unplugs Production & Delivery of LiveWire

Ron Lieback -
0
Due to a "non-standard condition," Harley-Davidson has stopped all production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.
Read more
Reviews

Dunlop Trailmax Mission Review: 50/50 ADV Motorcycle Tire

Don Williams -
0
the Dunlop Trailmax Mission is more like a 90/60 tire, giving 90 percent performance on the street and 60 percent on the dirt. Here's our review.
Read more
Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Icon Airform Helmet Review: Simplicity Is Its Own Reward

Gary Ilminen -
0
The new Icon Airform full-face helmet is an interesting meld of the latest high-tech helmet design and a dash of old school look and feel.
Read more
Commentary

1984: George Orwell Got It Wrong, Honda Got It Right

Gary Ilminen -
0
Orwell got it wrong. In 1984, the world—at least a good portion of the motorcycling world—was under the control of Big Red and the Honda V4 Sabre and Magna.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

You Can Own the ‘Pope Bike’ – A Custom Harley Motorcycle Signed by Pope Francis

Ron Lieback -
0
Yes - you can own the "Pope Bike," 2016 Harley-Davidson custom known as the "White Unique" that was recently blessed by Pope Francis.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look: Modern Motor Indian Motorcycle has added a new big-inch V-twin to its stable, and a motorcycle to go with it—the...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 BMW R 1250 GS Test: Long-Term Review

Jess McKinley -
0
The Swiss Army Knife of Motorcycles. The BMW GS boxers go by many affectionate moniker - they simply do it all. Here's our 2019 BMW R 1250 GS test.
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a versatile motorcycle that can satisfy a wide number of demands.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 Suzuki DR650S Review: Lowered Dual Sport Motorcycle

Kelly Callan -
0
2019 Suzuki DR650S Review: Lowered, and Dirt and Street Tested I love me a single. There’s nothing quite like the satisfying, secure pull of all that...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Motegi MotoGP Results: Champ Marquez Claims Win #10

Ron Lieback -
0
Two weeks after clinching the 2019 MotoGP Championship in Thailand, Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez was once again unstoppable at 2019 Motegi MotoGP.
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The smallest sport motorcycle in the 2020 Suzuki lineup, the GSX250R offers big-bike features such as a full fairing, fuel injection, electric cooling, and optional ABS.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling