2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look:

Updates, Colors, and Prices

Although 2020 won’t be remembered as a pivotal year for the Honda Gold Wing, all five models in the 2020 Honda Gold Wing lineup are getting a few updates. Along with that, we have the colors you will see this coming year’s Honda Gold Wing motorcycles, as well as the prices. Here’s what’s new for the 2020 Gold Wing, Gold Wing DCT, Gold Wing Tour, Gold Wing Tour DCT, and flagship Gold Wing Tour DCT Air Bag.

There are new suspension settings for 2020. Honda isn’t saying what they have done with the suspension settings, front and rear, but they have been changed.

All versions of the 2020 Honda Gold wing get a USB charger in the saddlebag. This feature was previously only available on the Air Bag mode. Don’t worry, the dash-mounted charger hasn’t gone anywhere.

The software for the navigation system is updated. Again, no details on what is new about the software.

Tour models get new grab-handles for the pillion rider. According to Honda, the new handles “provide improved ergonomics for passengers of all body types.”

The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour models are more visible thanks to now-standard fog lights. Even if you don’t ride in the fog, this makes your Gold Wing Tour more conspicuous if you turn the lights on.

If you like the blacked-out look, the Honda Gold Tour models offer that styling. Selecting Pearl Glare White paint on the Tour or Tour DCT gets you the black paint on the frame, wheels, and horizontally opposed six-cylinder motor. The Air Bag version comes in one deliciously dusky color—Darkness Black Metallic/Gray.

Don’t despair if you like the standard Gold Wing—it gets a Matte Black Metallic paint and anodized surfaces. This applies to both the Gold Wing and Gold Wind DCT.

2020 Honda Gold Wing Line Colors and Prices

2020 Honda Gold Wing and Gold Wing DCT

Color: Matte Black Metallic

Prices: $23,800 MSRP (standard); $25,000 (DCT)

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour

Colors/Prices: Pearl Glare White, $27,500 MSRP; Candy Ardent Red/Black, $28,000 MSRP

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT

Colors/Prices: Pearl Glare White, $28,500 MSRP; Candy Ardent Red/Black, $29,000 MSRP

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Air Bag

Color: Darkness Black Metallic/Gray

Price: $32,300

