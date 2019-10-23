Wednesday, October 23, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look:
Updates, Colors, and Prices

Although 2020 won’t be remembered as a pivotal year for the Honda Gold Wing, all five models in the 2020 Honda Gold Wing lineup are getting a few updates. Along with that, we have the colors you will see this coming year’s Honda Gold Wing motorcycles, as well as the prices. Here’s what’s new for the 2020 Gold Wing, Gold Wing DCT, Gold Wing Tour, Gold Wing Tour DCT, and flagship Gold Wing Tour DCT Air Bag.

  1. There are new suspension settings for 2020. Honda isn’t saying what they have done with the suspension settings, front and rear, but they have been changed.

    2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup - Touring Motorcycle
    2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour
  1. All versions of the 2020 Honda Gold wing get a USB charger in the saddlebag. This feature was previously only available on the Air Bag mode. Don’t worry, the dash-mounted charger hasn’t gone anywhere.

    USB port dangling
  1. The software for the navigation system is updated. Again, no details on what is new about the software.
  1. Tour models get new grab-handles for the pillion rider. According to Honda, the new handles “provide improved ergonomics for passengers of all body types.”

    2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup - First Look Prices MSRP
    New passenger grab-handles
  1. The 2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour models are more visible thanks to now-standard fog lights. Even if you don’t ride in the fog, this makes your Gold Wing Tour more conspicuous if you turn the lights on.

    2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup - First Look
    Fog lights on
  1. If you like the blacked-out look, the Honda Gold Tour models offer that styling. Selecting Pearl Glare White paint on the Tour or Tour DCT gets you the black paint on the frame, wheels, and horizontally opposed six-cylinder motor. The Air Bag version comes in one deliciously dusky color—Darkness Black Metallic/Gray.

    2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup - Tour DCT
    2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT
  1. Don’t despair if you like the standard Gold Wing—it gets a Matte Black Metallic paint and anodized surfaces. This applies to both the Gold Wing and Gold Wind DCT.

2020 Honda Gold Wing Line Colors and Prices

2020 Honda Gold Wing and Gold Wing DCT
Color: Matte Black Metallic
Prices: $23,800 MSRP (standard); $25,000 (DCT)

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour
Colors/Prices: Pearl Glare White, $27,500 MSRP; Candy Ardent Red/Black, $28,000 MSRP

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT
Colors/Prices: Pearl Glare White, $28,500 MSRP; Candy Ardent Red/Black, $29,000 MSRP

2020 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Air Bag
Color: Darkness Black Metallic/Gray
Price: $32,300

2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup Photo Gallery

Previous articleIndian PowerPlus Engine First Look (11 Fast Facts)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look: Modern Motor Indian Motorcycle has added a new big-inch V-twin to its stable, and a motorcycle to go with it—the...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 BMW R 1250 GS Test: Long-Term Review

Jess McKinley -
0
The Swiss Army Knife of Motorcycles. The BMW GS boxers go by many affectionate moniker - they simply do it all. Here's our 2019 BMW R 1250 GS test.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 Suzuki DR650S Review: Lowered Dual Sport Motorcycle

Kelly Callan -
0
2019 Suzuki DR650S Review: Lowered, and Dirt and Street Tested I love me a single. There’s nothing quite like the satisfying, secure pull of all that...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Motegi MotoGP Results: Champ Marquez Claims Win #10

Ron Lieback -
0
Two weeks after clinching the 2019 MotoGP Championship in Thailand, Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez was once again unstoppable at 2019 Motegi MotoGP.
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

BMW K 1600 GT, GLT & B Motorcycle Recall: Transmission Issues

Ron Lieback -
0
BMW K 1600 GTL & K 1600 B Recall BMW of North America is recalling 4,672 of its 2017-2020 K 1600 GT sport-touring motorcycles, and...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Las Vegas

Don Williams -
0
2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Cianciarulo Wins In 450 Debut With three riders—Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac—tied for the lead going into the...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look: Updates, Colors, and Prices Although 2020 won't be remembered as a pivotal year for the Honda Gold Wing, all...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look: Modern Motor Indian Motorcycle has added a new big-inch V-twin to its stable, and a motorcycle to go with it—the...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 BMW R 1250 GS Test: Long-Term Review

Jess McKinley -
0
The Swiss Army Knife of Motorcycles. The BMW GS boxers go by many affectionate moniker - they simply do it all. Here's our 2019 BMW R 1250 GS test.
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a versatile motorcycle that can satisfy a wide number of demands.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 Suzuki DR650S Review: Lowered Dual Sport Motorcycle

Kelly Callan -
0
2019 Suzuki DR650S Review: Lowered, and Dirt and Street Tested I love me a single. There’s nothing quite like the satisfying, secure pull of all that...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Motegi MotoGP Results: Champ Marquez Claims Win #10

Ron Lieback -
0
Two weeks after clinching the 2019 MotoGP Championship in Thailand, Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez was once again unstoppable at 2019 Motegi MotoGP.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling