2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Unveiled: Supercharged Naked

2020 Z H2 Released

Rumors began months ago of Kawasaki releasing a naked version of its H2 supercharged motorcycle, and those rumors proved true this week during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

There, Kawasaki unveiled the 2020 Z H2 “hypernaked” motorcycle. The entire list of details or specs have yet to be released, but Kawasaki did provide enough information to explain just what the Z H2 is all about. We should know all the finalized details soon.

The Z H2 takes some styling and chassis elements from the “supernaked” category of motorcycles that include the Z400, Z650, and Z900, and combines it with Kawasaki’s supercharged H2 models.

The outcome is the Z H2, highlighted by:

998cc supercharged engine

Dog-Ring transmission

Lightweight trellis frame

Show suspension components

Brembo monobloc calipers

Sugomi Styling and Minimalist bodywork

LED lighting

Digital TFT color gauges

Rideology the App Smartphone connectivity

Latest Electronics: IMU Electronics Package, Integrated Riding Modes, Power Mode, KTRC, KCMF, KIBS, KLCM, KQS, Electronic Cruise Control, Assist & Slipper Clutch)

The 2020 Kawasaki Z H2 will be available in Metallic Spark Black/ Metallic Graphite Gray/ Mirror Coated Spark Black at an MSRP of $17,000.

More detailed information will be available shortly on the Z H2 that will make its debut in the U.S. at the International Motorcycle Show in Long Beach, Calif., on Nov. 22 – 24.

Photo Gallery