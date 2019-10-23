Wednesday, October 23, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Unveiled: Supercharged Naked

2020 Kawasaki Z H2 Unveiled: Supercharged Naked

2020 Z H2 Released

Rumors began months ago of Kawasaki releasing a naked version of its H2 supercharged motorcycle, and those rumors proved true this week during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Z H2 priceThere, Kawasaki unveiled the 2020 Z H2 “hypernaked” motorcycle. The entire list of details or specs have yet to be released, but Kawasaki did provide enough information to explain just what the Z H2 is all about. We should know all the finalized details soon.

The Z H2 takes some styling and chassis elements from the “supernaked” category of motorcycles that include the Z400, Z650, and Z900, and combines it with Kawasaki’s supercharged H2 models.

The outcome is the Z H2, highlighted by:

  • 998cc supercharged engine
  • Dog-Ring transmission
  • Lightweight trellis frame
  • Show suspension components
  • Brembo monobloc calipers
  • Sugomi Styling and Minimalist bodywork
  • LED lighting
  • Digital TFT color gauges
  • Rideology the App Smartphone connectivity
  • Latest Electronics: IMU Electronics Package, Integrated Riding Modes, Power Mode, KTRC, KCMF, KIBS, KLCM, KQS, Electronic Cruise Control, Assist & Slipper Clutch)

The 2020 Kawasaki Z H2 will be available in Metallic Spark Black/ Metallic Graphite Gray/ Mirror Coated Spark Black at an MSRP of $17,000.

More detailed information will be available shortly on the Z H2 that will make its debut in the U.S. at the International Motorcycle Show in Long Beach, Calif., on Nov. 22 – 24.

Photo Gallery

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda Gold Wing Lineup First Look: Updates, Colors, and Prices Although 2020 won't be remembered as a pivotal year for the Honda Gold Wing, all...
Gear / Parts

Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Indian PowerPlus Engine First Look: Modern Motor Indian Motorcycle has added a new big-inch V-twin to its stable, and a motorcycle to go with it—the...
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 BMW R 1250 GS Test: Long-Term Review

Jess McKinley -
0
The Swiss Army Knife of Motorcycles. The BMW GS boxers go by many affectionate moniker - they simply do it all. Here's our 2019 BMW R 1250 GS test.
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 Suzuki DR650S Review: Lowered Dual Sport Motorcycle

Kelly Callan -
0
2019 Suzuki DR650S Review: Lowered, and Dirt and Street Tested I love me a single. There’s nothing quite like the satisfying, secure pull of all that...
MotoGP

2019 Motegi MotoGP Results: Champ Marquez Claims Win #10

Ron Lieback -
0
Two weeks after clinching the 2019 MotoGP Championship in Thailand, Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez was once again unstoppable at 2019 Motegi MotoGP.
Motorcycle Safety

BMW K 1600 GT, GLT & B Motorcycle Recall: Transmission Issues

Ron Lieback -
0
BMW K 1600 GTL & K 1600 B Recall BMW of North America is recalling 4,672 of its 2017-2020 K 1600 GT sport-touring motorcycles, and...
