2020 Yamaha VMax Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Yamaha VMax

For riders interested in heart-stopping acceleration, along with neo-traditional styling and ergonomics that recall both cruisers and sportbikes, the 2020 Yamaha VMax is a one-of-a-kind motorcycle.

With roots dating back to 1985, and enjoying a complete reimagination in 2008, the VMax pours out gut-wrenching power with handling to back it up.

Yamaha doesn’t make any claims about the power output of the 2020 Yamaha VMax. However, if you twist the throttle to the stop in any gear at any speed, be prepared to be aggressively pushed back in the seat by the 1679cc V4 powerplant. It does not play games.

Aiding in the handling is a cast aluminum frame with fully adjustable suspension, including a beefy 52mm inverted cartridge fork and linkage-assisted remote-reservoir shock, plus Bridgestone Battlax BT028 tires (in a vintage 18-inch diameter—this is a Sport Heritage Yamaha, after all).

To return to subsonic speeds after fully opening the downdraft four-bore throttle body, there are 320mm discs on the front wheel, along with ABS-enhanced six-piston Brembo Monoblock calipers. Radial mounting is used on the calipers and master cylinder.

The 2020 Yamaha VMax is for riders who want to pick up speed in a straight line at an alarming rate, while still having enough handling and agility to enjoy mountain roads. Don’t stray too far from a gas station—Mad Max swallows a gallon of fuel every 27 miles, and that’s when you aren’t riding hard.

2020 Yamaha VMax Specs

ENGINE

Type: 65-degree V4

Displacement: 1679cc (102ci)

Bore x stroke: 90 x 66mm

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Transmission: 5-speed w/ slipper clutch

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS



Frame: Cast aluminum w/ die-cast and extruded subframe, and cast aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 52mm inverted cartridge fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock w/ remote reservoir; 4.3 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum 5-spoke

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT028

Front tire: 120/70 x 18

Rear tire: 200/50 x 18

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 6-piston Brembo Monoblock calipers and Brembo radial-pump master cylinder

Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper and Brembo master cylinder

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 66.9 inches

Seat height: 30.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 27 mpg

Curb weight: 683 pounds

Color:

Matte Raven Black

2020 Yamaha VMax Price: