Wednesday, October 23, 2019
2020 Yamaha VMax Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Yamaha VMax

For riders interested in heart-stopping acceleration, along with neo-traditional styling and ergonomics that recall both cruisers and sportbikes, the 2020 Yamaha VMax is a one-of-a-kind motorcycle.

Yamaha VMax 2020 for saleWith roots dating back to 1985, and enjoying a complete reimagination in 2008, the VMax pours out gut-wrenching power with handling to back it up.

Yamaha doesn’t make any claims about the power output of the 2020 Yamaha VMax. However, if you twist the throttle to the stop in any gear at any speed, be prepared to be aggressively pushed back in the seat by the 1679cc V4 powerplant. It does not play games.

Aiding in the handling is a cast aluminum frame with fully adjustable suspension, including a beefy 52mm inverted cartridge fork and linkage-assisted remote-reservoir shock, plus Bridgestone Battlax BT028 tires (in a vintage 18-inch diameter—this is a Sport Heritage Yamaha, after all).

2020 Yamaha VMax Buyer's Guide: Specs & PriceTo return to subsonic speeds after fully opening the downdraft four-bore throttle body, there are 320mm discs on the front wheel, along with ABS-enhanced six-piston Brembo Monoblock calipers. Radial mounting is used on the calipers and master cylinder.

The 2020 Yamaha VMax is for riders who want to pick up speed in a straight line at an alarming rate, while still having enough handling and agility to enjoy mountain roads. Don’t stray too far from a gas station—Mad Max swallows a gallon of fuel every 27 miles, and that’s when you aren’t riding hard.

2020 Yamaha VMax Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 65-degree V4
  • Displacement: 1679cc (102ci)
  • Bore x stroke: 90 x 66mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Transmission: 5-speed w/ slipper clutch
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Cast aluminum w/ die-cast and extruded subframe, and cast aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 52mm inverted cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock w/ remote reservoir; 4.3 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum 5-spoke
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT028
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 18
  • Rear tire: 200/50 x 18
  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 6-piston Brembo Monoblock calipers and Brembo radial-pump master cylinder
  • Rear brake: 298mm disc w/ single-piston caliper and Brembo master cylinder
  • ABS: Standard

Yamaha VMax horsepower

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 66.9 inches
  • Seat height: 30.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 27 mpg
  • Curb weight: 683 pounds

Color:

  • Matte Raven Black

2020 Yamaha VMax Price:

  • $17,999 MSRP

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

